CHANGELOG

Improved the wording of the "Treasure Hoarder" achievement to clarify that you need to obtain all magic items during the same run to unlock it.

Added missing translations to the Spanish localization.

Added Japanese localization.

Added Polish localization.



Several other translations are currently in progress. If you'd like to see the game released in your language, you can contribute here:

https://www.localizor.com/oreblaze

Thank you all for your support!