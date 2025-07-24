Hey Sandwich Makers!

Last week, we brought German, Russian, French, Polish, and Turkish to Sandwich Simulator.

This week, we’ve got even more exciting news: we’ve updated our roadmap! Your feedback — especially from our solo players — has been heard loud and clear, and we’re shaping the game’s future with you in mind.

And don’t worry, we’re still squashing bugs left and right to make sure your sandwich shop runs smoother than ever.

Remember, this is Early Access — you’re helping decide where Sandwich Simulator goes from here. So tell your friends, keep sharing your thoughts, and if you haven’t already, drop us a review. It really helps us keep building the game together!



Improvements & Balancing

With these changes we aim to reduce the difficulty.

Change Previous New Bread baking time 1.50 1.15 Customer waiting time (Normal mode) 1.10 1.30 Fridge door warning sound Continuous until closed Stops after 30 seconds

NEW SANDWICH MAKER MACHINE & NEW LOCALIZATIONS

Road Map Updated

Coming Soon: Sandwich Maker Machine

We’ve heard from many of our solo players — especially at higher levels — that keeping up with sandwich orders can get overwhelming. After a few balancing tweaks, we’re taking things a step further to make life easier:

Introducing the Sandwich Maker Machine!

This machine will automatically prepare an order when you scan a ticket, as long as all the necessary ingredients are available. We’ve already started working on it, and it’s planned for release in September.

New Localizations

We’re continuing to expand Sandwich Simulator to players around the world! In September, we’ll be adding 7 new languages based on community requests and our long-term goals:

Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, and Dutch.

We can’t wait to hear your thoughts on our updated roadmap. We hope these upcoming features and additions get you as excited as they make us!

BUG FIXES