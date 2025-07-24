Hey Sandwich Makers!
Last week, we brought German, Russian, French, Polish, and Turkish to Sandwich Simulator.
This week, we’ve got even more exciting news: we’ve updated our roadmap! Your feedback — especially from our solo players — has been heard loud and clear, and we’re shaping the game’s future with you in mind.
And don’t worry, we’re still squashing bugs left and right to make sure your sandwich shop runs smoother than ever.
Remember, this is Early Access — you’re helping decide where Sandwich Simulator goes from here. So tell your friends, keep sharing your thoughts, and if you haven’t already, drop us a review. It really helps us keep building the game together!
Improvements & Balancing
With these changes we aim to reduce the difficulty.
Change
Previous
New
Bread baking time
1.50
1.15
Customer waiting time (Normal mode)
1.10
1.30
Fridge door warning sound
Continuous until closed
Stops after 30 seconds
NEW SANDWICH MAKER MACHINE & NEW LOCALIZATIONS
Road Map Updated
Coming Soon: Sandwich Maker Machine
We’ve heard from many of our solo players — especially at higher levels — that keeping up with sandwich orders can get overwhelming. After a few balancing tweaks, we’re taking things a step further to make life easier:
Introducing the Sandwich Maker Machine!
This machine will automatically prepare an order when you scan a ticket, as long as all the necessary ingredients are available. We’ve already started working on it, and it’s planned for release in September.
New Localizations
We’re continuing to expand Sandwich Simulator to players around the world! In September, we’ll be adding 7 new languages based on community requests and our long-term goals:
Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, and Dutch.
We can’t wait to hear your thoughts on our updated roadmap. We hope these upcoming features and additions get you as excited as they make us!
BUG FIXES
Customers in Line Before Save/Load:
Fixed an issue where customers waiting in line during save/load couldn’t sit at tables.
Spoiled Sandwiches:
Spoiled sandwiches can no longer be served and eaten by customers.
Customer Teleportation After Save/Load:
Resolved an issue where some seated customers teleported to the world origin after loading a save.
Skip Tutorial Tooltip:
Corrected the duplicated and incorrect “Hold T to Skip Tutorial” message. It now properly displays “Hold Y.”
Unresponsive Diners After Save/Load:
Fixed an issue where customers eating during save/load became stuck and unresponsive.
Fridge Item Position Desync:
Items inside fridges now appear in the correct positions for clients after joining post-save/load.
Default 4 Tables Issue:
New restaurants no longer spawn with four tables all numbered “4.”
Coffee Machine Interaction:
Coffee beans can now be successfully added to the coffee machine.
Ingredient Widget Display:
Resolved an issue where some ingredient icons displayed as blank white squares.
Mouse Scroll Interaction:
Fixed an issue where mouse scroll stopped working after interacting with certain objects.
Ordering Customers:
Customers in the middle of ordering can now be kicked as intended.
Settings Dropdown Boxes:
Dropdown menus in the General Settings menu no longer appear empty by default.
Queue Disappearing Customer:
Fixed a bug where the first customer in line disappeared when a second customer joined the queue.
Customer Falls Through Floor on Client:
Resolved an issue where the first ordering customer on clients fell through the floor after ordering.
Waiter Spawn Locations After End Day:
Waiters now respawn at the correct positions after ending the day.
Customer Pathfinding Issues:
Fixed an issue where customers got stuck on their way to tables and eventually disappeared.
Tray-Laptop Interaction:
Resolved an issue where a laptop in use could be carried away on a tray by another player.
Laptop Placement:
Laptops can no longer be placed on trays.
Ice Cream Machine After Save/Load:
The ice cream machine now functions correctly after a save/load, even if a cup was inserted.
Logo Change:
Changing the restaurant logo via the laptop now properly updates it in-game.
Latte Orders Unlocking:
Latte requests now correctly align with the intended unlock level.
Floating Bread After Save/Load:
Bread no longer floats after picking up oven trays post-save/load.
Floating Fridge Items:
Items inside fridges now move properly when the fridge is relocated after save/load.
Women’s Restroom Visual Issue:
Fixed flickering (Z-fighting) textures in the women’s restroom.
Item Placement Desync:
Items moved by the host now display correctly for players who join later.
