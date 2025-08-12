 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19330718 Edited 12 August 2025 – 13:19:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all D&D and action RPG fans!

Today we’re re-releasing the original Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone for modern PCs. This is a faithful version of the 2004 game with technical updates so it runs smoothly in 2025. Just to clarify, this is not a remaster; gameplay, balance, art, and story are unchanged. We’ve focused on compatibility and quality-of-life fixes.

Here is the changelog:

General

  • Fixed multiple slowdowns in game and during startup

  • Fixed broken in game clock

  • Framerate locked to 30 FPS as per game design

  • Fixed game losing control during movie playback

  • Game can now run standalone, configuration launcher is no longer needed to play the game

Graphics

  • 3D and 2D properly scale to any aspect ratio

  • Optimized shadows performance

  • 2D rendering now uses linear filtering

  • Added borderless and windowed display modes

  • Borderless is the default display mode

Input

  • Removed DirectInput controller support

  • Added full support for any XInput compatible controller

  • Controller triggers now work

  • Pad mapping changed to match PS2

  • Start pauses the game instead of right analog stick

  • Controller vibrations implemented

  • Hotplugging is supported

Sound

  • Implemented sound volume control

  • Implemented music volume control

Game

  • Sound & music volume can be adjusted in the pause menu

  • Vibrations can be toggled on or off in the pause menu

  • Movelist inputs will adjust to last input device used

  • New PC settings menu

  • Tutorial tips will automatically adjust inputs to last input device used


If you encounter problems, please let us know in the Discussions (and include your OS, GPU/driver, and steps to reproduce). Thanks for helping us keep this classic alive and have fun playing Demon Stone!

Thanks for all your support!

SNEG Team

