Hello all D&D and action RPG fans!

Today we’re re-releasing the original Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone for modern PCs. This is a faithful version of the 2004 game with technical updates so it runs smoothly in 2025. Just to clarify, this is not a remaster; gameplay, balance, art, and story are unchanged. We’ve focused on compatibility and quality-of-life fixes.

Here is the changelog:

General

Fixed multiple slowdowns in game and during startup

Fixed broken in game clock

Framerate locked to 30 FPS as per game design

Fixed game losing control during movie playback

Game can now run standalone, configuration launcher is no longer needed to play the game

Graphics

3D and 2D properly scale to any aspect ratio

Optimized shadows performance

2D rendering now uses linear filtering

Added borderless and windowed display modes

Borderless is the default display mode

Input

Removed DirectInput controller support

Added full support for any XInput compatible controller

Controller triggers now work

Pad mapping changed to match PS2

Start pauses the game instead of right analog stick

Controller vibrations implemented

Hotplugging is supported

Sound

Implemented sound volume control

Implemented music volume control

Game

Sound & music volume can be adjusted in the pause menu

Vibrations can be toggled on or off in the pause menu

Movelist inputs will adjust to last input device used

New PC settings menu

Tutorial tips will automatically adjust inputs to last input device used



If you encounter problems, please let us know in the Discussions (and include your OS, GPU/driver, and steps to reproduce). Thanks for helping us keep this classic alive and have fun playing Demon Stone!

Thanks for all your support!

SNEG Team