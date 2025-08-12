Hello all D&D and action RPG fans!
Today we’re re-releasing the original Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone for modern PCs. This is a faithful version of the 2004 game with technical updates so it runs smoothly in 2025. Just to clarify, this is not a remaster; gameplay, balance, art, and story are unchanged. We’ve focused on compatibility and quality-of-life fixes.
Here is the changelog:
General
Fixed multiple slowdowns in game and during startup
Fixed broken in game clock
Framerate locked to 30 FPS as per game design
Fixed game losing control during movie playback
Game can now run standalone, configuration launcher is no longer needed to play the game
Graphics
3D and 2D properly scale to any aspect ratio
Optimized shadows performance
2D rendering now uses linear filtering
Added borderless and windowed display modes
Borderless is the default display mode
Input
Removed DirectInput controller support
Added full support for any XInput compatible controller
Controller triggers now work
Pad mapping changed to match PS2
Start pauses the game instead of right analog stick
Controller vibrations implemented
Hotplugging is supported
Sound
Implemented sound volume control
Implemented music volume control
Game
Sound & music volume can be adjusted in the pause menu
Vibrations can be toggled on or off in the pause menu
Movelist inputs will adjust to last input device used
New PC settings menu
Tutorial tips will automatically adjust inputs to last input device used
If you encounter problems, please let us know in the Discussions (and include your OS, GPU/driver, and steps to reproduce). Thanks for helping us keep this classic alive and have fun playing Demon Stone!
Thanks for all your support!
SNEG Team