Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.2.23.

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Patch Details

Axion Plains Demo

- You can experience the Axion Plains Demo through the "Season 3 Breakthrough: Axion Demo" button on the title screen.

ㄴ Period: After maintenance on 07.24.2025 (Thu) - Before maintenance on 08.07.2025 (Thu)

- Demo Info

ㄴ The Demo's game structure, difficulty, and visual elements are specifically created for the demo and differ from regular update content.

ㄴ Demo progress is not saved, so when restarting or retrying, the Descendant settings will be reset to default.

ㄴ You can choose to play as one of three characters: Ultimate Bunny, Ultimate Freyna, or the new Descendant Nell.

ㄴ You can preview two new Ultimate Weapons (ERASER and Exterminator).

ㄴ You can preview the new Legion of Breach monsters, the new Colossus Wall Crasher, and one Vehicle type.

ㄴ You can preview parts of the Axion Plains (one hunting ground and Colossus capture zone).

- Upon completing the Axion Plains Demo, you can earn the following rewards via in-game mail:

ㄴ Demo completion rewards can only be obtained once.

Available Items 1 Crystallization Catalyst 1 Spoils Box 1 Each: 30% Gold Boost (1-Hour), 30% Kuiper Shard Boost (1-Hour), 30% Weapon Proficiency Boost (1-Hour), and 30% Descendant EXP Boost (1-Hour)

- You can earn the following rewards by participating in the Axion Plains Demo.

ㄴ Rewards will be distributed sequentially starting from 8/13 (Wed) 00:00 PDT.

Available Items 1 Axion Spearhead Box ※ Axion Spearhead Box Contents: • Title "Axion Plains (Prefix)" • Title "Spearhead (Suffix)" • 3 Bike Paints (Matte Light Black, Matte Pale Gold, and Matte Elastic Blue) • 1 Crystallization Catalyst • 3,000,000 Gold • 300,000 Kuiper Shards

- You can obtain the following rewards by participating in and submitting responses to the survey that appears in the pop-up after completing the Axion Plains Demo.

ㄴ Rewards will be distributed sequentially starting from 8/13 (Wed) 00:00 PDT.

Available Items 1 Crystallization Catalyst

- For detailed information about Axion participation/completion/survey rewards, please refer to the event notice. \[Go to Event Notice]

Shop

- Added new products.

Main Category Sub Category Items Special Bundles Limited Bundles Rabbit Game Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Bunny Game Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles New Paint Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles New Hair Dye Bundle Themed Skins Regular Skins Serena's Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Ines' Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Hailey's Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Luna's Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Valby's Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Sharen's Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Gley's Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Freyna's Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Bunny's Rabbit Game Set Themed Skins Regular Skins Viessa's Rabbit Game Set Cosmetic Items Emotes Rabbit Dance Cosmetic Items Emotes Rabbit Fishing Cosmetic Items Spawns Advanced Acrobatics Cosmetic Items UI Themes Rabbit Game Cosmetic Items Name Card Rabbit Game Customize Common Paint Clear Chrome Blue Customize Common Paint Matte Nebula Purple Customize Common Paint Leather Matte Beige Customize Common Paint Clear Vivid Blue Customize Common Paint Matte Dusty Blue Customize Common Paint Matte Vintage Green Customize Common Paint Intelligent Gold Customize Common Paint Clear Vivid Marigold Customize Common Paint Clear Bergundy Customize Common Paint Matte Vibrant Red Customize Hair Dye Sephy Blue Customize Hair Dye Stellar Purple Customize Hair Dye Wood Brown Customize Hair Dye Agna Brown Customize Hair Dye Glacial Blue

Weapon Rebalance

- The performance of the following weapons has been adjusted.

ㄴ All Unique Abilities are displayed based on Level 4.

ㄴ Attribute damage is displayed based on Level 100 Weapons.

(1) The Final Masterpiece

- Some Unique Abilities have been buffed.

ㄴ Exploding Ecstasy

Damage: 50% → 160%

ㄴ Restrained Dispassion

Damage: 50% → 145%

ㄴ Pulsing Shock

Damage: 50% → 145%

ㄴ Puddle of Indulgence

Damage: 3% → 9%

ㄴ Poison

Damage per second: 7% → 21%

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1,005 → 9,936

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1.5 → 2.11

(2) Python

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 6,669 → 7,503

(3) EXCAVA

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 9,560 → 12,249

(4) Enduring Legacy

- Attribute damage has been added.

ㄴ Fire ATK: 6,578

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1 → 1.85

(5) Thunder Cage

- Additional Damage from the Unique Ability "Electric Shockwave" has been increased.

ㄴ Additional Damage: 200% → 400%

- Attribute damage has been added.

ㄴ Electric ATK: 9,176

(6) Fallen Hope

- Some stats of the Unique Ability have been increased.

ㄴ On hit of an enemy inflicted with Poison

Firearm ATK: 30%\[x] → 65%\[x]

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 4,741 → 12,429

(7) Divine Punishment

- The ATK Up of the Unique Ability Glory has been increased.

ㄴ Firearm ATK per stack: 0.7%\[x] → 1.4%\[x]

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 6,906 → 9,031

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1 → 1.56

(8) Albion Cavalry Gun

- Some Unique Abilities have been increased.

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Rate on hit of an enemy inflicted with Mark

30%\[x] → 33%\[x]

ㄴ Ricochet

Additional Damage 32% → 39%

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 5,119 → 8,217

(9) Secret Garden

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1.5 → 1.77

(10) King's Guard Lance

- Some Unique Abilities have been buffed.

ㄴ Guardian Lance

Damage 14.1% → 40.5%

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1 → 1.25

(11) Clairvoyance

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 2,539 → 13,362

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1 → 1.45

(12) Voltia

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 2,635→ 7,650

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1 → 1.19

- Multi-Hit Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 0.29 → 0.63

(13) Nazeistra's Devotion

- Attribute damage has been added.

ㄴ Toxic ATK: 19,231

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1.7 → 5.19

(14) Perforator

- Damage of Unique Ability "Explosive Scanner" has been increased.

ㄴ Damage: 35% → 65%

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 2.25 → 5.5

(15) Peace Maker

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1.2 → 4.86

(16) Wave Of Light

- Firearm ATK on hit of an enemy affected by the Unique Ability Lunar Halo has been increased.

ㄴ Firearm ATK: 10%\[x] → 20%\[x]

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 24,215 → 28,913

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1.8 → 2.32

(17) Blue Beetle

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 15,029 → 26,816

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1.5 → 3.93

(18) Frost Watcher

- Attribute damage has been increased.

ㄴ 16,480 → 22,889

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1.5 → 2.81

(19) Afterglow Sword

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 1.8 → 2.76

(20) Piercing Light

- Weak Point Damage has been increased.

ㄴ 2 → 2.75

Content Improvements

(1) Cores

- Gold costs for crafting Cores will be reduced by stage as follows:

Core Crafting Stage Current Gold Cost Changed Gold Cost 1 → 2 100 50 2 → 3 200 100 3 → 4 500 200 4 → 5 1,000 500 5 → 6 2,000 1,000 6 → 7 5,000 2,000 7 → 8 10,000 5,000 8 → 9 20,000 10,000 9 → 10 50,000 20,000

(2) Events

- "Descendant Purchase Tickets" from the "Descendant Purchase Ticket Selection Box" obtained from the Event Shop can now be dismantled.

ㄴ You can exchange "Descendant Purchase Tickets" with 1st Anniversary Tokens through "Sell Blueprints" at ETA-0 in Albion.

ㄴ Descendant Purchase Tickets sold in the Shop cannot be dismantled.

ㄴ This dismantling feature will end along with the "Anais's 1st Anniversary Gift Workshop Event."

(3) UI & UX

- Improved the UI to show First Clear Rewards before acquiring rewards in Void Erosion Purge Challenge difficulty.

- Added "Sale Complete" indicator for Customize items in the Event Shop when purchase limit has been reached.

- Added default stickers to Photo Mode.

- Added description text for frames and stickers in Photo Mode.

- Improved description text in the External Component Core screen.

(4) Miscellaneous

- Changed the notification message for Party Members when the Party Leader modifies Recruitment Conditions.

Previous Changed The Party Leader has changed the Party Recruitment conditions. The Party Leader has changed the Recruitment Conditions.

- Changed the storage notification message to appear in the center when purchasing Caliber from the Shop.

Bug Fixes

(1) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where the number of Small Fireballs generated when using "Deadly Cuisine" while Blair's "Backdraft" was equipped was incorrectly displayed in the tooltip.

ㄴ Before: 3 → After: 5

(2) UI & UX

- Fixed an issue where the remaining sale time timer for limited-time Emotes overlapped with the "Preview in Field" button.

- Fixed an issue where after previewing group Emotes in the Battle Pass screen then switching to Sprays would cause the Emote preview to overlap with the Spray.

- Fixed inconsistencies between dialogue, objective displays, and actual targets in the Sub Quest "Weapon Core Unlocking Training."

- Fixed an issue where some items in the Customize tab were displayed in an order different from their actual release order.

- Fixed an issue where the message indicating time remaining until Void Erosion Purge stage reset was not displaying in Challenge Difficulty.

(3) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where the Ecive Scan would display all Attributes as weaknesses when a monster had identical Resistances to all Attributes.

- Fixed an issue where combining multiple Modules at once in quests with Combine Modules requirements would only count as one completion.

- Fixed an issue where selling multiple Blueprints at once to ETA-0 in quests with Blueprint sale requirements would only count as one completion.

- Fixed an issue where equipping the "Oasis Party" and "Summer Paradise Body Skin" on Valby and Ultimate Valby caused changes in chest size.

- Fixed an issue where equipping the "Summer Paradise Body Skin" on Gley and Ultimate Gley caused changes in chest size.

- Fixed an issue where the "Enhanced Focus Rounds" effect from Inversion Reinforcement wasn't being removed when the "Focus Rounds" effect was removed.

- Fixed an issue where the start countdown occasionally wouldn't display when starting an Intercept Battle while in a Party.

- Fixed an issue where Rounds occasionally wouldn't be supplied when starting an Intercept Battle in a Party.

- Fixed an issue where an "Arche Echoes" near the Complex Support District in Albion was hidden behind a water slide.

- The description text for the "Descendant Purchase Ticket Selection Box" has been modified as follows:

ㄴ Previous: Purchase Tickets for Keelan, Ines, and Serena are not included.

ㄴ Changed: Purchase Tickets for Hailey, Keelan, Ines, and Serena are not included.

- Fixed an issue where hitting the Colossus with Malevolent in the Laboratory would display damage animations on all parts of the Colossus.

- Fixed an issue where Bunny’s "Summer Paradise" Head Skin dye was not applying correctly.

- Fixed an issue where some visual effects of "Cocktail" Ecive were not displaying properly.

- Fixed an issue where Luna’s "Oasis Party" Body Skin paint was not applied to certain parts, causing visual inconsistencies.

Thank you.