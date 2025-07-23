Introducing a new and final class, the Kamikui! The name means "god eater" in Japanese, and as it implies, he is a half-human mutant who has sinned against nature and paid the ultimate price for power. Most of his slots are taken up by growths on his body, like his claws, carapace, and horn, and doesn't gain perk points normally. Instead, he takes a bite of each corpse he comes across, and may gain "essense" from the creature, which he can spend on mutations. He's an extremely random class in general, and even has access to some abilties which gives him really random mutations every now and again like in many older roguelikes.

The class will also be an unlock that requires you to beat the game at least once. Some people may have mixed feelings about that, but I think its a good incentive to learn the game, and I dont think that having 1/7 classes locked is too bad. Considering how different he is from most classes, and how badly he needs player knowledge in order to function well, I feel like it's probably better for most players this way too. He is intended to be the most difficult class in the game, sort of similar to the Ghoul from Infra Arcana, and he starts with almost nothing. But don't let that fool you; if he can actually make it through the hellish earlygame, he can make some crazy things happen!

There's also been a stealth rework! Stealth is now communicated much more clearly, and all randomness has been removed from it, resulting in a much more consitent and predictable experience overall. With all this being said, entering a sight cone or smell radius will now *always* result in detection, so I'd not call it "easier" so much as I would call it "more consistent".

\Gameplay:\

-Kamikui! Boy oh boy, he has a lot of perks and abilities.

-Changed categories and traits on a few monsters.

-Added a few new monsters for the sake of the Kamikui's essence economy, but nothing really special.

-Un-nerfed centipede larva and entangling widows slightly.

---Stealth:

-Vision cones and smell are now always shown, even without the Metal Gear Shinobi modifier. You can press "v" to toggle them on or off at will.

-Being in a cone or radius will always result in detection.

-VISSTEALTH now reduces vision cones much more drastically.

-Smell radius is now size 1, however if the player is heaviliy wounded, the radius increases to 2.

-Sound now no longer involves random dice rolls. It may still feel a little random due to how environmental factors affect sound travel, however.

-Prettied up and finalized the title screen.

\QOL:\

-Added a command to manually face in a direction (useful for some of the new "gaze" abilities).

-Rewrote and re-worded some shrine event descriptions that may have been incorrect about japanese mythology and/or made it seem like raiding shrines was anything more than a reluctant, desperate action on the player character's part.

-Builds are now sorted in alphabetical order.

-Map now just fills up as much screen space as it can instead of having loads of empty space.

-Map can also be moved, zoomed, and highlight walls.

\Bugfixes:\

-Fixed a bug where pressing certain slot numbers while equipping things may have crashed the game.

-Fixed a familiy of bugs where aggroing neutral monsters may have caused some odd things to happen.

-Fixed a bug where dying as one class and then playing another would sometimes spawn scrolls of the wrong class, causing crashes. Saved builds with this bug *should* be fixed, but if not, you may need to remake the build.

-Fixed a bug where picking up from a list of items would not work until you autopicked a different item up.