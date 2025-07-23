Hi Survivors!
I think we should just get to the point. Today's hotfix, aside from a few really minor bugs, addresses the three most important issues you've reported 👇
- 💾 Fort Zombie now functions properly after loading saves
- 🌾 🚧 Addressed a bug where players could become stuck in the Farm Point of Interest. You should no longer get trapped
- 🧼 Fixed an issue with the carpet — it can now be properly removed and objects can be placed on it as intended
I hope these small tweaks will have a positive impact on how Survival Machine is received. Remember, we're always looking forward to your feedback — whether it's here in the comments or on our Discord!
dzięki!
Berdol
