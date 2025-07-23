- Fixed: Thai font (resume, press bind, catch)
- Removed: KG localization
- Fixed: Black Screen [O]
- Feature: Add door toggle bind
- Changed: Toggle door/lock by Toggle action/2
- Fixed: the second bind of toggle lock is not gamepad
1.4.0
[O] = In observation
