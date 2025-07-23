 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19330438 Edited 23 July 2025 – 14:46:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[O] = In observation
  • Fixed: Thai font (resume, press bind, catch)
  • Removed: KG localization
  • Fixed: Black Screen [O]
  • Feature: Add door toggle bind
  • Changed: Toggle door/lock by Toggle action/2
  • Fixed: the second bind of toggle lock is not gamepad

Changed files in this update

Depot 3722761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link