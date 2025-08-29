Today’s patch brings a lot of tuning, boosting and nerfing to Shadow Empire. There are many, but most importantly tanks have become somewhat weaker when out of their element and artillery has become somewhat stronger especially when targetting troops with low experience levels. It also brings a new feature: Rank. Leaders can be given a Rank in order to pay them a lot more salary and make them happier. The AI has received quite some improvements as well. Furthermore advanced tools have been added for modders to allow doing some magic with the Vidcom graphics.



1.27a (#223)

Split Theocratic Major Regimes into Theocratic and Elitist Major Regimes. They are very similar but their Factions are different. The Elitist Regimes have the Factions: Criterians (reasonable but definitely not stupid), Regents (self preservation), Optimates (more aggressive and militarist) *

Fixed getting too much high Cap Leaders on higher difficulty levels *

Fixed some Stratagems displaying stuff like <NATION> in their text blurb.

Fixed exploit with moving into enemy hex using the P key.

Militia Troops will no longer be sent back to SHQ if they have quality level obsolete. Furthermore SHQ will allow obsolete troop types to be sent out to Militia Units if they have the “militia people”.

Vidcom NewGfx Switch added to Prefs, by default it is on. If switched off only old style graphics are used for Vidcom, this does also mean less diverse graphical illustrations. In a few months a similar switch should become available for Stratagems. I hope this pleases the part of the player base that does not want to use the NewGfx, at least somewhat. -For Matrix Open Beta the above this doesn’t work completely as I cannot remove existing files, so in the Matrix Open Beta switching off NewGfx actually still shows the Arachnid + Danger newer graphics. Link to NewGfx Vidcom modding: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1sf_DqtVhBMQsYfKG-KhYNWmIq5Ck6N1HB1Mm8KAuIKs/edit?usp=sharing

1.26o (#222):

Some relatively big combat balance changes with this patch. Artillery has been boosted and AFVs have been nerfed, but only in specific circumstances.

Increased the Artillery KILL chance a bit (did not make many kills, but should make 20% more kills now, a tad bit, but read on below) *

Added ACCIDENTS rule for AFVs, for in order of vulnerability: Tanks, APC and Walkers. See below for more info. *

Artillery RETREAT hit can translate to KILL hit with (relatively) low XP targets. See below for more info. *

Militia Replacement Troops can now be low level Models as well. This was inconsistent before with new Units having the possibility for regular Model usage, but not their replacements troops. -AI is now more inclined to upgrade troops (especially at lower XP levels if seriously better equipment available)

Faction Stratagem gifts did not take into account the Profile preferences of the Faction in question for the selection of the Profile Stratagem given, they do now, though some randomness remains.

Fixed possible issue with Decision not raising worker happiness.

Fixed an issue with non-Cabinet members actually being able to vote during Politburo elections.

Fixed issue with not being able to manually transfer Militia from SHQ to Militia Unit in same Hex.

Mech Artillery/Launchers now have 10 readiness loss for 100 AP move instead of 30. *

Absorption Critter Feat now always has 10% chance to fail (caused an issue before at level V which made a fail impossible)

Changed the weighting of possible culture groups on Planet; should result in more diverse cultures on newly generated maps *

High Tradition >100 was still not allowing a tiny chance of CAS raise, this should now work, though it will be really slow.

Some mouse over fixes for some skills, techs and stratagems *

ACCIDENTS During offensive warfare and when scoring a KILL/RETREAT hit, Tanks, Walkers and APCs have a small chance to get destroyed by last minute (suicidal) enemy counter actions accidents or accidents (or combination of both). This can only happen against highly entrenched adversaries or in landscapes or river crossings that are not well suited for the Troop Type in question. Tanks attacking unentrenched enemies in Plains Landscape Type for example will have 0% chance to suffer an accident, however Tanks attacking in Forest have a 3% chance to suffer an accident (remember: only upon scoring a KILL/RETREAT hit there is a test). APCs and Walkers have only half that chance, note also that Walkers do not have any Landscape Types that give them penalties in the first place (though major rivers still expose them).

HIGHER ARTILLERY KILL CHANCE WHEN FIGHTING LOW XP TROOPS A Retreat Hit by Artillery can be transformed into a KILL hit if the XP of the target is below 40. At 10xp or lower the chance is almost 30% At 20xp the chance is about 10% At 30xp the chance is about 5% At 39xp the chance is about 2.5% At 40xp or higher the chance is 0%.



1.26n(#221):

New Faction’s first Faction Leader during the game is now usually much better aligned with their new Faction. They sort of trade their previous ideology for a potential position of power. Ambitious Leaders have more chance to align and to found a new Faction during the game.

Added some more log entries on Private Credits in the Zone Logs & did some general QA work on tracking this really correctly (for me and for the player)

Fixed faulty XP in raising formation with SHQ Troops

Fixed misconfigured conditions for raising Light and Heavy Armor Grenadier Army.*

Fixed the amount of Energy/Food/Ammo/Fuel/Water/IP that is being kept by Zone in case it will not have enough maximum storage points to do so; in that case it will send items back to SHQ even though it needs them next round, better than losing them. (Big thx to Dave with this rather rare case).

Fixed a small reporting glitch with energy in the inventory tab (consumption need reported was not taking energy rebate into account of agri facilities)

Verified Disband Militia is working; it is working. But you need to play a scenario started with #220 or later.

Major AI on higher difficulties now does higher Tech Level starts with Models utilizing the best Tech thats available at start of game.

Major AI in early game is now more keen to design better versions of much used equipment/models when important new tech becomes available

Major AI is now more sensitive to recognizing another Major is getting too much ahead (but stays sensitive to especially victory pact for non-game winning reasons)

AI gets better Leaders at higher difficulty levels (upto +1 cap level at extreme difficulty)

AI fix where it was not perceiving possible longer term encirclements as good as it could

Limited budget changes for Organisations to minimum 1% per organisation. There is minimal upkeep needed to keep the lights on.

Fixed feedback when using “Call To” diplomatic Cards to explain the addition of dem,aut or mer to your ROLL. *

Fixed small glitch in Crime Syndicate algorithms (destroyed security asset without crew) *

Fixed issue with some other Cultures Milita Units losing Unit Feats.

Fixed crash with sentient alien units and using the Battlegroup Order.

Correct mouse over now for Major Diplomatic Pact Stratagems.

1.26m (#220):

Salary effect on Natural Relation Point has been lowered *

Rank Feature added. HR Task now also produces Increase/Decrease Rank (title) Stratagems that can give a Leaders a higher salary and more prestige from their job *

In Leader Management Tab you can now also inspect the Leader Feats

AI change on tactical level: added an extra move algorithm option on normal AI speed or higher, should result in slightly better tactical moves.

Fixed glitch with losing of Quality Levels when reforming unit/HQ (Zarohn)

When depleting the Militia Pool the Population will be reduced (if possible)

When rebel units form the Population will be reduced (if possible)

When suboptimal recon the Unit counters now show the same value on map as in the troops breakdown in the bottom.

Fixed glitch where logistical points need of Asset was reduced by city level multiplier (farmstead III req 50 logistical pts instead of 150)

Fixed having the Model graphics show up in the Battlegroup Popup Window

Private Economy will stop upgrading private mines that dont have enough reserves left in the ground

Private Economy will favor industry/scav assets more often again

Fixed a tiny glitch with not selecting the city hex when clicking in left side window

Fixed mouse over for make peace Strategem

Fixed issue with some Profiles not changing with diplomatic major events *

Fixed transferring from Zone to SHQ in same Hex if no logistical points available.

Militia can now be disbanded as well. (because it could be scrapped, like this is more consistent)

Regular Troops can now no longer be transferred into Militia units (was an exploit)

HQ reports now show up even when round 70 passed or advice turned off.

Extra notes on the new Rank feature: Giving a higher rank title to a Leader immediately gives some relation effects. It also increases the Natural Relation Point for monetary as well for honor-related reasons. It also increases the Prestige from the Job they are doing. Rank 1 = salary * 5, prestige from job +10 pts Rank 2 = salary * 25, prestige from job +20 pts Rank 3 = salary * 125, prestige from job +30 pts Rank 4 = salary * 625, prestige from job +40 pts



1.26k2 (#219) :

Major Fix with AI regimes not being set to a story mode (friends, blackmail, etc) and subsequent events not triggering. This has been fixed for new games and running games (retro-active fix will take a new round to go into effect)

Further AI changes on tactical level to try to strike the right mix between timid (too often previous subversion) and audacious depending on the number of units on the frontline.

Fixed the Base Design formula for aircraft , it no longer takes “aircraft ruggedness” into account a bonus as it causes issues with field testing. On top of that “aircraft ruggedness” should never have given a bonus to the base design in the first place, it is already giving a bonus to Hitpoints. (Thanks Felius!) *

1.26k (#217) :

AI changes on the tactical level especially on medium and slow level (extra searches, small nudges & some code fixes). The AI should be a bit more wary now against encirclement and holes in the line, however it might have gotten a bit bore timid in some circumstances too, where it is better to drive forward. So feel free to send me a save game of any such instance where it should have played offensive cat & mouse instead of trying to avoid encirclement. This will be probably be worked upon for the next open beta. Feedback is thus crucial.

Expanded rather limited implementation of moveRedux effects of artillery on transporter (truck/apc) speed. Used to be only applied if the trucks had an AP cost decrease (fast trucks), now also for all others (normal and slower than normal)

MTH Stratagems are now handled by Economic Council Director (instead of Foreign Affairs Director) *

Salary impact on Natural Relation Point is now optimal at Leader Egoism=50 and slacks of going towards 0 or 100. In the first case because the leader is altruistic and doesnt value rewards very high, in the other case because it wants more and more credits as egoism creeps higher. (note that the stratagem gifts do work well on high egoism because the public ceremonial nature (PP expenditure) of these gifts does scratch their itch) *

Waterfall Turbine Hex Feat description fixed*

Mod Library usage fixed. Thx Magirot! It now loads mods again without crashing. Apologies here, not sure how this bug snuck in.

Fixed Danger Event preview with too high modifier on skill roll

Fixed map centering in some cases (big thanks to JeanLeChauve for this report and many others)

Fixed mothballing of private mines when necc

A cap on egoism loss with leaders with low ambition and parliament regime feat active. Iit cannot go lower than ambition now. *

Agri preview production fixed

Made fixed AI Admin level (based on round) now more variabl also depending on BP production *

Arachnids less chance to be present on planet where they have no prey to hunt

*=requires a new game start