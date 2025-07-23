 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19330290 Edited 23 July 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Bug: Fixed the chain arrow bug

  • Optimized UI character selection panel in other resolutions. When the window is turned on, the button below is not in the right position.

  • Add skill points per level

  • Upgrade optimization, increase Hp +2 attack +1 Spell Power +1 Qi +1 per level

  • Remove skill points for each level selection

