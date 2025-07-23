Bug: Fixed the chain arrow bug
Optimized UI character selection panel in other resolutions. When the window is turned on, the button below is not in the right position.
Add skill points per level
Upgrade optimization, increase Hp +2 attack +1 Spell Power +1 Qi +1 per level
Remove skill points for each level selection
《InkBrush: The Demon Wars》EAV1.3.7 7.23Patch Notes
