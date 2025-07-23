 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19330262 Edited 23 July 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Community,

We just released a new update.

It contains a small change, when changing the WASD key mapping, it was only applied to the character. From now on, these key mappings will also be automatically applied to the vehicle and the horse when you change them.

General Fixes

Various smaller bugs have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience and stability.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know! Thank you for your support and have fun with the game!

