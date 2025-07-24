Hello,

after the longest development phase and longest Beta in the whole Early access I'm releasing version 0.11 to public now. This was the most important and complicated update for Microcivilization. I hope you it's going to be fun:

New Hero type to get in Tier 4 - Artists.

Added first part of Ascension Tree Tier 4 including 'new Classical era' AKA Myth era.

New meta-combat system added to Tier 3 and beyond

Ancestral era was added to Tier 3 - expanding the Neolithic era backwards to pre-settlement times.

New hero type available to 'loot' in Tier 3 - Idols.

Tier 3 of the Ascension Tree added with new mechanisms.

Second 'Story' Scenario added to the end of Tier 2.

New White Lotus type added to Tier 2 with a new mechanism as well as new upgrades to use for.

Game should no longer crash in certain corner cases during Judgement combat

Ceremonial wonder buttons no longer show when the Wonder gets destroyed.

Predicament message now tells which type of Disaster was triggered.

Vigilance superpower should now improve with level.

Slinger militia should no longer reset Militia count when upgraded from basic militia.

Idols now showing recharge pie only on the button actively charging. Also added information which one is currently charging to the popup.

Red lotus related score should no longer be visible in ascension summary before Tier 3

Can no longer buy Sound of Resolve in Tier 3

Tech Adoption now showing correct tech name on hover.

Resource indicators no longer hide when balanced at 0, only when no addition/subtraction values are present.

Added a new in-game indicator with a detailed breakdown about Black lotus capture mechanism.

Increased Black lotus penalty from Deaths in Tier 3 and 4

Artist Combat abilities have limited charges and are refreshed every Ascension.

Artists can be activated in a similar way to Workshops. Activating an artist will enable their special combat ability.

Currently there are two unique Artists available.

This meta power is purchased for red lotus and grants a block effect against Judgements.

Added new Meta-Power Mute of Disbelief available from Myth Era.

Horn of Resolve (renamed to sound of resolve) no longer removes Disasters.

Reaching very high multipliers to resource production is now capped to 1,000,000 % (million percent) to minimuze the likelihood of number overflow preventing you from playing your save.

Red lotus bonuses from Technology and from the Penitent Perk are now working correctly at Tier 4.

You should no longer be able to steal other civ territory through Devotion.

You should no longer capture Black Lotus by non-active Idols. This should limit your maximum to 12 per run for 4 level 10 Idols.

Devotion White Lotus perk will now ask for 6 Tiles until Division of Labor after reaching Myth era (mainly to prevent getting soft-locked by too many starting technologies catapulting you past the Permanent Settlements)

Extended Tier 4 by adding Classical era (this time around called Myth era). For the moment it has the same Technnology tree as old Classical era but extensions are planned.

Changed the ascension tree structure for Tier 4 - you now have different upgrades available for T4 Classical (Myth) Era including workshop magnification, all 7 world wonders and auto skills.

Tier 4 tree has steeper pricing for all these upgrades. You will have to also use Black and White lotuses to gain some of the optional upgrades.

Vagabonds eat half food

Research idols removed, added -% death

No longer gain Lotus from wonders, only from Ceremonies.

Fixed spirit culture drop amounts.

Slightly updated wonder ability values to work with Magnification.

Cannibalism Cookout quest now grants a Barracks-like single use boost instead of a generic damage boost.