after the longest development phase and longest Beta in the whole Early access I'm releasing version 0.11 to public now. This was the most important and complicated update for Microcivilization. I hope you it's going to be fun:
New White Lotus type added to Tier 2 with a new mechanism as well as new upgrades to use for.
Second 'Story' Scenario added to the end of Tier 2.
Tier 3 of the Ascension Tree added with new mechanisms.
New hero type available to 'loot' in Tier 3 - Idols.
Ancestral era was added to Tier 3 - expanding the Neolithic era backwards to pre-settlement times.
New meta-combat system added to Tier 3 and beyond
Added first Nemesis eradication Scenario.
Added first part of Ascension Tree Tier 4 including 'new Classical era' AKA Myth era.
New Hero type to get in Tier 4 - Artists.
0.11.10 & 0.11.11 Patch
Increased Black lotus penalty from Deaths in Tier 3 and 4
Added a new negative Perk generating black lotus over time
Added indicator to units over capacity (indicating food maintenance)
Added a new in-game indicator with a detailed breakdown about Black lotus capture mechanism.
Added Judgement combat music track.
Resource indicators no longer hide when balanced at 0, only when no addition/subtraction values are present.
Tech Adoption now showing correct tech name on hover.
Can no longer buy Sound of Resolve in Tier 3
Red lotus related score should no longer be visible in ascension summary before Tier 3
Idols now showing recharge pie only on the button actively charging. Also added information which one is currently charging to the popup.
Slinger militia should no longer reset Militia count when upgraded from basic militia.
Vigilance superpower should now improve with level.
Sound of resolve button size fixed.
Predicament message now tells which type of Disaster was triggered.
Ceremonial wonder buttons no longer show when the Wonder gets destroyed.
Game should no longer crash in certain corner cases during Judgement combat
Various typos, missing texts and tooltips fixed.
0.11.9 Minor Update
Horn of Resolve (renamed to sound of resolve) no longer removes Disasters.
Added new Meta-Power Mute of Disbelief available from Myth Era.
This meta power is purchased for red lotus and grants a block effect against Judgements.
Added Artist Hero types avilable from Judgements.
Currently there are two unique Artists available.
Artists provide passive bonus to Meta-Powers damage and block chance.
Artists can be activated in a similar way to Workshops. Activating an artist will enable their special combat ability.
Artist Combat abilities have limited charges and are refreshed every Ascension.
0.11.8 Hotfix
Reaching very high multipliers to resource production is now capped to 1,000,000 % (million percent) to minimuze the likelihood of number overflow preventing you from playing your save.
0.11.7 Patch
Devotion White Lotus perk will now ask for 6 Tiles until Division of Labor after reaching Myth era (mainly to prevent getting soft-locked by too many starting technologies catapulting you past the Permanent Settlements)
You should no longer capture Black Lotus by non-active Idols. This should limit your maximum to 12 per run for 4 level 10 Idols.
You should no longer be able to steal other civ territory through Devotion.
Red lotus bonuses from Technology and from the Penitent Perk are now working correctly at Tier 4.
Ceremony rewards cap increased from 100 to 200.
0.11.6 Minor Update
Extended Tier 4 by adding Classical era (this time around called Myth era). For the moment it has the same Technnology tree as old Classical era but extensions are planned.
Changed the ascension tree structure for Tier 4 - you now have different upgrades available for T4 Classical (Myth) Era including workshop magnification, all 7 world wonders and auto skills.
Tier 4 tree has steeper pricing for all these upgrades. You will have to also use Black and White lotuses to gain some of the optional upgrades.
Vagabonds eat half food
Research idols removed, added -% death
No longer gain Lotus from wonders, only from Ceremonies.
Fixed spirit culture drop amounts.
Slightly updated wonder ability values to work with Magnification.
Cannibalism Cookout quest now grants a Barracks-like single use boost instead of a generic damage boost.
Meta-Powers (Horn, Consonant, Hymn) persistence code has been changed to make future changes easier but as a result your amounts from older save will not be picked up and you will start at zero. Sorry about that.
0.11.5 Hotfix
Infused Heroes correctly save Idol charge progress
Infused Heroes correctly get locked when using their Idol power
Upgrading Heroes should no longer interfere with Idol infusion
Merging recipes should no longer work on Infused heroes (must remove idol via dismantle first)
Golden Calf (the unique Idol) now using correct Level restrictions 1-10
Meta-Powers (Horn, Consonant, Hymn) are correctly loaded after saving (the fix is retrospective so you regain any that you 'apparently' lost)
0.11.4 Hotfix
Having 1 Free Tech level and no Adopted technologies should no longer prevent Ancestral tech tree from spawning
Some (hopefully all) Hero slot equipping restriction bugs were fixed
Generic Ancestral techs renamed, no longer called Future era
Sorting no longer unfuses idols
Heroes from all slots should be correctly kicked out on reaching Tier 3
Lowered tech costs on Tier 4 after emerging from T3
0.11.3 Hotfix
Lotus perk should no longer cause game to crash on start
Hero slot 5 should be correctly unlocked in tier 2
Loading game with active lotus perk on should no longer cause forced load to ascension
White lotus Pledges now reset correctly after restarts
Game crashing when pressing/hovering Ascension button in some corner case
0.11.2 Hotfix
Heroes from 0.10 should now be loaded correctly unchanged from previoud game version.
