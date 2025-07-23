Hey everyone, just a quick update. 🧙

You can now hold Spacebar to speed up the game by 4x—as long as there aren’t any enemies nearby.

This should help the early waves move along a bit quicker if you're a faster typer.

⏩ Speeding Things Up a Bit

Hold Spacebar to speed up the game by 4x .

⚠️ Only works when no enemies are near the player

If you run into any issues please let me know by filling out the bug report form.

🐛 Bug Report Form:

https://forms.gle/yzhvKXnHyR4UPFQP7

Thank you 🧙