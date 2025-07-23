 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19330225 Edited 23 July 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, just a quick update. 🧙

You can now hold Spacebar to speed up the game by 4x—as long as there aren’t any enemies nearby.

This should help the early waves move along a bit quicker if you're a faster typer.

Speeding Things Up a Bit

  • Hold Spacebar to speed up the game by 4x.

  • ⚠️ Only works when no enemies are near the player

If you run into any issues please let me know by filling out the bug report form.

🐛 Bug Report Form:

https://forms.gle/yzhvKXnHyR4UPFQP7

Thank you 🧙

Changed files in this update

Depot 3389701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link