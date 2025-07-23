 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19330202
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog 2025.2.4

New Features:

  • New liveries for ST44 locomotives: ST44-138, ST44-199, ST44-282, ST44-854, ST44-992, ST44-1099, ST44-1103, and M62-1769 – available exclusively to sponsors for the first month

  • Thales container models

  • Ł34 wheel loader model

Fixes:

  • Fog shader density now correctly depends on camera height

  • Fixed train length and weight calculation in driver mode

  • Corrected switch locking order relative to derailer

  • Fixed required kilometers message for dispatcher mode availability

  • Corrected derailer setting order when open in default position

  • Fixed rendering of sunflower_field_12m object

  • Corrected translation of signal Rm3

