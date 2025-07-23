Changelog 2025.2.4
New Features:
New liveries for ST44 locomotives: ST44-138, ST44-199, ST44-282, ST44-854, ST44-992, ST44-1099, ST44-1103, and M62-1769 – available exclusively to sponsors for the first month
Thales container models
Ł34 wheel loader model
Fixes:
Fog shader density now correctly depends on camera height
Fixed train length and weight calculation in driver mode
Corrected switch locking order relative to derailer
Fixed required kilometers message for dispatcher mode availability
Corrected derailer setting order when open in default position
Fixed rendering of sunflower_field_12m object
Corrected translation of signal Rm3
