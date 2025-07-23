 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19330122 Edited 23 July 2025 – 14:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved the collision detection logic for monsters.
Adjusted the balance of certain maps to be less challenging.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitCountry: Hollow Jump Content Depot 3744901
Windows 64-bit Depot 3744902
