24 July 2025 Build 19330029
Update notes via Steam Community

We're releasing a new update for Battlesector. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.

Changes since 1.5.288

General

  • This is a patch fix update to address some issues that were added with the Deffkilla Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fix for Valkyrie not returning transported units to the battlefield

  • Corrected tooltip on the Reinforcements option when starting a Daemonic Incursion campaign

  • Corrected Deffkilla HQ priority so more likely to be the CP ability user

  • Updating some charge abilities (Furious Charge, Devastating Charge, Battering Ram) to correctly ignore pistol reaction shots

  • Updated Angel's Leap to encourage the Harpy to be more active

  • Fix for Righteous Aura adding an extra tile than intended

  • Fix for enemy AI units being able to sometimes move through your units if they are trapped in a corner

  • Updated Mission 11 of Deeds of the Fallen to reduce memory footprint and improve console stability

  • Fixing terrain on Breach in the Heavenwall

