We're releasing a new update for Battlesector. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.
Changes since 1.5.288
General
This is a patch fix update to address some issues that were added with the Deffkilla Update
Bug Fixes
Fix for Valkyrie not returning transported units to the battlefield
Corrected tooltip on the Reinforcements option when starting a Daemonic Incursion campaign
Corrected Deffkilla HQ priority so more likely to be the CP ability user
Updating some charge abilities (Furious Charge, Devastating Charge, Battering Ram) to correctly ignore pistol reaction shots
Updated Angel's Leap to encourage the Harpy to be more active
Fix for Righteous Aura adding an extra tile than intended
Fix for enemy AI units being able to sometimes move through your units if they are trapped in a corner
Updated Mission 11 of Deeds of the Fallen to reduce memory footprint and improve console stability
Fixing terrain on Breach in the Heavenwall
Changed files in this update