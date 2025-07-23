 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19329950 Edited 23 July 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Experimental_UE5 0.1.15923

Additions

  • Support setting the Store register to a docked unit or to the garage where a unit is docked in and having all items passed to that

  • Support setting a unit reference or coordinate into a register in the blueprint and unit editor via dragging

  • Added bindable key for "Camera Pitch", bound by default to Page Up/Page Down keys

  • Added bindable key for "Camera Reset", bound by default to End key

  • Make dragging a docked unit onto a register store a reference to it (instead of just setting the register to the dragged unit type)

  • Make dragging a register onto an icon of a docked unit reference that unit in the register

  • Make dragging a register onto the unit icon above the health bar reference the unit itself in the register

  • Add a context menu when right-clicking a writable register that contains a unit reference or coordinate with options to select that unit, move the camera or to clear the value

Changes

  • Changed default key bindings for "Camera Rotate"to Insert/Delete keys

Fixes

  • Fix game crash when a manually docked (by pressing right-click) unit gets destroyed

  • Fix moving a blueprint into a folder not applying when it is actively being edited with unsaved changes

  • Fix bot production component not reacting to its register changing from a bot blueprint to some other unit, when that change is caused by a register link or behavior

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1450900/view/519719643731986264

Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 1450901
