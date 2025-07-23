Experimental_UE5 0.1.15923
Additions
Support setting the Store register to a docked unit or to the garage where a unit is docked in and having all items passed to that
Support setting a unit reference or coordinate into a register in the blueprint and unit editor via dragging
Added bindable key for "Camera Pitch", bound by default to Page Up/Page Down keys
Added bindable key for "Camera Reset", bound by default to End key
Make dragging a docked unit onto a register store a reference to it (instead of just setting the register to the dragged unit type)
Make dragging a register onto an icon of a docked unit reference that unit in the register
Make dragging a register onto the unit icon above the health bar reference the unit itself in the register
Add a context menu when right-clicking a writable register that contains a unit reference or coordinate with options to select that unit, move the camera or to clear the value
Changes
Changed default key bindings for "Camera Rotate"to Insert/Delete keys
Fixes
Fix game crash when a manually docked (by pressing right-click) unit gets destroyed
Fix moving a blueprint into a folder not applying when it is actively being edited with unsaved changes
Fix bot production component not reacting to its register changing from a bot blueprint to some other unit, when that change is caused by a register link or behavior
Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch