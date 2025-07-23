Support setting the Store register to a docked unit or to the garage where a unit is docked in and having all items passed to that

Support setting a unit reference or coordinate into a register in the blueprint and unit editor via dragging

Added bindable key for "Camera Pitch", bound by default to Page Up/Page Down keys

Added bindable key for "Camera Reset", bound by default to End key

Make dragging a docked unit onto a register store a reference to it (instead of just setting the register to the dragged unit type)

Make dragging a register onto an icon of a docked unit reference that unit in the register

Make dragging a register onto the unit icon above the health bar reference the unit itself in the register