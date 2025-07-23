Hey everyone!

We’re excited to launch the Soulbound Legacy Supporter Pack, a special DLC created to support the original developers of Soulbound and give fans a deeper look into how it all came together. Available right now 20% off launch discount!

This pack is packed with behind-the-scenes content, including:

🎙️ A full development interview with Schmooving Studios

📓 Tons of exclusive insights, artwork, and dev notes

💾 Digital goodies that celebrate the long journey from prototype to release

If you've enjoyed Soulbound and want to support the team that started it all, this is the best way to do it.



All proceeds go directly to the original team, making this an awesome way to support them and celebrate the game’s Legacy.

Thanks for being part of the community. We couldn’t have done this without you!



– The Dink Team