This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Coaches,



Our 3.0 beta version test started today!



The following modules will be tested in rotation during this 3.0 beta test:

1.The Conqueror Series(Rogue Mode)

2.World Championship

3.New heroes and equipment from the DLC

4.League of Tactical Elite



This Conqueror Series (Rogue Mode) is open for a limited time. The expected end date of the test is yet to be determined.



The beta content includes:





1.The Conqueror Series (Rogue Mode) game content has been added.

(Classic Mode will be available when the World Championship process testing begins.)



For detailed information, please click here





2.Improved AI BP logic.

(Many coaches have given feedback that our AI’s BP logic was not difficult enough. Although we have already increased the AI’s card play difficulty, the hero draft was not good enough. Therefore, we implemented a completely new BP logic for the AI. We believe this improved AI difficulty will meet the coaches’ expectations for challenge.)





3.New Hero: Chen Fengcheng.

(For this moment only one new hero is released so that we can focus on gathering feedback, ensuring each new hero’s abilities and stats meet the coaches’ expectations and needs for further optimization and adjustment.)





4.Buff Quinn’s stats.

(Skill card: \[Tea time] increases crit chance by 0.75% per stack. Changed to: increases crit chance by 1% per stack.)

(Mastery: \[Tea time] grants an additional 0.25% crit chance per stack. Changed to an additional 0.3%.)



Localization work for Korean and German is still in progress and cannot be released simultaneously with the beta version.



How to join the test:

1.In your library, right-click Esports Godfather.



2.Select “Properties.”



3.Select “Betas.”





4.Select the “beta” branch under Beta participation.

The new hero participating in this beta：

Chen FengchengFighter / Physical / MeleeAcquisition: Added through the player’s hero pool expansion.

-Each time the equipment is activated, spawn 1 \[Divide the Spoils] into the draw pile.



-Gain 20 \[Ship Coins] each turn.



-At the start of the first round of an Objective Fight or Showdown, perform a special attack: attack all enemy Heroes, dealing a total of (\[Ship Coins] + 100 × level) damage, divided among all targets.



Expedition Preparation -- 5 SP

-When participating in the next Fight, you can perform Special Attack (this effect is not consumed if the fight is an Objective Fight, Showdown, or initiated by \[Burn, Kill, and Loot]).





Burn, Kill, and Loot -- 6 SP

Fight

-Choose an enemy Hero within 2 hexs, Fight. If a kill is scored, search \[Divide the Spoils] and add it to your hand.

Initiate

-All Heroes within 2 hexs of the target

-3 Rounds





Reward and Punish--3 SP

Choose an enemy hero within 1 hex, attack: always hits, gain 100% of the damage dealt as gold and \[Ship Coins].





Divide the Spoils--2 SP

Single - use

Gain a total of 50% of Ship Coins gold, divided equally among all currently alive heroes (regardless of ally or enemy).



Mastery Skill Tree：



Veteran

Branch1：Gain 4 \[Ship Coins] per round. \[Reward and Punish]: Gain an additional 50% gold.

Branch2：Gain 4 \[Ship Coins] per round. \[Reward and Punish]: Gain an additional 50% Ship Coins.



Master：

Gain 3 \[Ship Coins] per round. Gain 200 Ship Coins at the start of the game.



Legend：

Branch1:Gain 3 \[Ship Coins] per round. Special attack deals additional 35×level DMG.

Branch2:Gain 3 \[Ship Coins] per round. Gain 50 Ship Coins when participating in a kill.





Please note: This is a beta version and not the final release. Further adjustments and improvements will be made based on coaches’ feedback.



If you encounter any bugs, errors, or crashes during the test, feel free to join our Discord to report them. We will address and fix issues as quickly as possible. Thank you for your support and understanding!



Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Wpf6y7kFjp



Twitter (X)