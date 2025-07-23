Current Version
B2025.7.23 奇观
- OK1-修复间谍完成任务后，会出现赋值一个完全一模一样的间谍出现
- OK2-修复教团骑士可以反复获取的问题，原因是和骑士卫队数据写重复了
- OK3-建造奇观时，点击放置后，如果点击取消，就会取消此次的奇观建造，需要重新点击封地按钮
- OK4-交互时候因为宣称索要或者给宣称点击后，又取消，可能导致的宣称KEY错误问题
- OK5-奇观的基础放置，需要金币30K
- OK6-B2025.7.22 奇观 之前的存档可能会导致有些营队无法招募，因为修改了营队数据结构的问题，且会造成无视人口限制数量，出现直接补员的问题，开新档即可。
- OK1 - Fixed the issue where a completely identical spy would be duplicated after a spy completes a mission.
- OK2 - Fixed the problem where Templar Knights could be obtained repeatedly, which was caused by duplicate data entry with the Knight's Guard.
- OK3 - When building a wonder, if you click to place it and then click to cancel, the wonder construction will be canceled, and you need to click the fief button again.
- OK4 - Fixed the issue of claim key errors that might occur when clicking to demand or grant a claim during interaction and then canceling.
- OK5 - The basic placement of a wonder requires 30K gold coins.
- OK6 - B2025.7.22: For wonders, previous save files may cause some battalions to be unrecruitable due to changes in the battalion data structure. Additionally, this may result in ignoring population limits and direct replenishment of troops. Please start a new game save to resolve this.
