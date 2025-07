Patch notes:

Changed the way dates are displayed in the mail app – this applies only to new messages, existing ones will keep the old format



Fixed a bug where junkyard-related emails did not show the date of receipt



Fixed minor display issues with road rendering



Fixed an issue where the fuel cap on the Cavallaro 280g model was misaligned in repair/wash zones



Fixed a bug that caused banking app transactions to duplicate during autosaves



Restored proper functioning of photos in the classifieds app



Fixed a bug with junkyard pins on the minimap – after loading a save, they now correctly display as junk pins instead of owned vehicle markers



Another hotfix for Car Dealer Simulator is now available! Additionally, today we want to reveal the first details of the upcoming feature: as we mentioned earlier, we're working on adding the ability to purchase car parts via the in-game computer app. You'll be able to buy new car parts with delivery to your yard. In one of the previous devlogs, we showed you where to find the app icon on the screen, and today we're showing how the app looks when opened. The app includes resource filtering and a clear, user-friendly shopping cart. Choose your products carefully - each delivery comes with a transport fee.