 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 19329437 Edited 26 September 2025 – 08:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This means playing with Grandad, Aunt Trixie and Nana. Help them on quests from the Heeler House to the Beach to earn and unlock costumes, toys and more. Have a more enjoyable experience for little hands, with easier actions to build structures, pick up objects and play games. Keep track of your new trophies and create more memories in your sticker book.

Features:

Grandad, Aunt Trixie and Nana. Get ready to help them in new quests.

Leap into a livelier world from the Heeler House to the Beach.

Help your favourite characters in new fetch and craft quests to earn and unlock costumes, toys, and more.

A more enjoyable experience for little hands, with easier actions to build structures, pick up objects and play games.

Keep track of your new trophies and see what it’s like to freeze Grandad. Create more memories in your sticker book.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link