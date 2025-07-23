 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19329386
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.4.0 ( July 23 - 2025)

  • Further god stone interactions added

  • God stone used save state loading fix

  • New Deadlands river tiles

