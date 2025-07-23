 Skip to content
Major 23 July 2025 Build 19329304 Edited 23 July 2025 – 13:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update V 0.3.7.5 is now available!


Translation of Center Station Simulator into the following 22 languages:

- Bulgarian
- Simplified Chinese
- Traditional Chinese
- Danish
- Finnish
- Greek
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Japanese
- Norwegian
- Dutch
- Polish
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Portuguese from Portugal
- Romanian
- Russian
- Swedish
- Czech
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Vietnamese

/!\ The translations are not perfect, as they have been translated by an internet translator.

- You can help with the translation by joining the discord:

https://discord.gg/HNtHAthYkK

Thanks for the 1000 players on discord !!!!

[Fix]

- Fix of “motor level 2” text on electrical power panel
- Fix of “block part 2” text for water bottle machine in book

Changed files in this update

