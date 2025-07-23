Update V 0.3.7.5 is now available!
Translation of Center Station Simulator into the following 22 languages:
- Bulgarian
- Simplified Chinese
- Traditional Chinese
- Danish
- Finnish
- Greek
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Japanese
- Norwegian
- Dutch
- Polish
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Portuguese from Portugal
- Romanian
- Russian
- Swedish
- Czech
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Vietnamese
/!\ The translations are not perfect, as they have been translated by an internet translator.
- You can help with the translation by joining the discord:
https://discord.gg/HNtHAthYkK
Thanks for the 1000 players on discord !!!!
[Fix]
- Fix of “motor level 2” text on electrical power panel
- Fix of “block part 2” text for water bottle machine in book
Changed files in this update