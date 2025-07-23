Update V 0.3.7.5 is now available!

Translation of Center Station Simulator into the following 22 languages:- Bulgarian- Simplified Chinese- Traditional Chinese- Danish- Danish- Finnish- Greek- Hungarian- Indonesian- Japanese- Norwegian- Dutch- Polish- Brazilian Portuguese- Portuguese from Portugal- Romanian- Russian- Swedish- Czech- Turkish- Ukrainian- Vietnamese/!\ The translations are not perfect, as they have been translated by an internet translator.- You can help with the translation by joining the discord:Thanks for the 1000 players on discord !!!!- Fix of “motor level 2” text on electrical power panel- Fix of “block part 2” text for water bottle machine in book