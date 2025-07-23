 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19329154 Edited 23 July 2025 – 13:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friendly Matches


A simple friendly group stage has been introduced before the 48-team World Cup finals to give the host nation warm-up matches.

About 18 teams with Elo ratings of 1300 or higher, including the host, will be randomly selected for the group stage. These teams may include finals and non-finals qualifiers. Each team will play 3 matches.





UI


The home and away standings and team filters are now accessible by clicking the "Filter" button in group stages.



