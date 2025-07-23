DCS Core

Weapons. Work in progress fixes for the following bombs explosive mass: M117, Mk-80 series, and WWII AN-M GP series. This also applies to Guided Bomb Units (GBU) that use the Mk-80 series of warheads. This is connected to the changes for SAMP bombs that we did in the previous patch and will be evaluated and finalized in future patches. Most rocket warhead families (at least Hydra/Zuni/FFAR, S-5/8/13/25, and SNEB-68) are already set up with parameters that match our available sources. Actual effect on targets is subject to change along with implementation of the fragmentation model. (We missed mentioning this in June 18’s update).

AI aircraft. AV-8B NA, after taking off from the Tarawa's deck, the planes crash into the water - fixed

AI aircraft. Added new B-1B loadouts.

AI aircraft. B-52H. Added HSAB and TGP pylon. Added new loadouts.

AI aircraft. B-1B. Lead aircraft overshoots end of runway - fixed.

AI aircraft. AI collision after landing at some airfields - fixed.

AI aircraft. Added possibility for piston engine planes to land on stationary aircraft carriers.

AI ships. Samuel Chase. Flak guns unable to engage targets - fixed.

AI ships. La Combattante 2 is unknown on RWR - fixed.

AI ground units. Fixed a crash if a player's plane assigned to a ground group as a target crashes.

AI ground units. RPG infantry rocket visible graphical bug - fixed. ( Graphic Issue - Hovering Rocket - RPG Infantry - 2D Video Bugs - ED Forums )

Scripting API. Added ability to pass args and return values from mission scripting “a_do_script()” and “a_do_file()” APIs.

Scripting API. Changes to the behaviour of net.dostring_in(). This API can be used only with trusted scripts/missions! More details here: Changes to the behaviour of net.dostring_in() - ED Team - ED Forums

Mission Editor. GUI Error when using the Draw tool in some cases - fixed.

Mission Editor. Added tooltips for Multiselect tool.

Spotting Dots. Refactor of spotting dots rendering to tackle issue with their disappearance ( Ground units remove air spotting dots entirely in certain circumstances. - View and Spotting Bugs - ED Forums )

VORTAC is not transmitting both VOR and DME IDs - fixed.

Quick Action Generator:

— Fixed Units are placed outside Marianas WWII map.

— Fixed Mission Anti-Ship is generated incorrectly on the Afghanistan map.

Voice chat: Fixed. Crash on exit from a server while another client is transmitting. Fixed. Сrash when changing aircraft type while another client is transmitting.









DCS: F-16C Viper by Eaglе Dynamics

DCS: F-16C Viper ATP Part 2 (COMING SOON)

Fixed: Crash to Desktop HARM POS with HTS Pod installed.

Fixed: Missing MPD AG Radar/Maverick/ATP font outlines. This will make mission computer-driven texts and symbols more visible against a very light background.

Fixed: Radar scan freezes and weird behaviour after exiting to TWS from ACM STT.

Added: AAQ-33 Advanced Targeting Pod chapter in DCS: F-16C Viper Guide.





With the addition of the ATP, all listed early access items on the Viper roadmap have been delivered, and the Viper has exited early access (20% discount removed). However, work will continue on several items like the towed decoy, IDM, radar warning receive handoff mode, bug fixes, and tuning.





DCS: F/A-18C by Eagle Dynamics

Added Terrain Avoidance (TA) Radar Mode . DCS: F/A-18C | Terrain Avoidance Radar Mode (COMING SOON)

Fixed: Fixed: Player IR missiles can see through player aircraft prior to launch.

Fixed: Emergency Jettison does not drop all loadouts.

Fixed: AIM-7 FLOOD option disappears after momentary track loss. Tracks update in FLOOD mode.

Improve the GBU-24 CLAR procedures GBU-24 CLAR max range - Bugs and Problems - ED Forums

Fixed: A/G weapons still show up on top SMS push buttons after jettison and/or firing.

Fixed: CBU-99 with FMU-140 slightly short in AUTO in another pass.

Fixed: ARC-210 COMMS modulation issues.





DCS: AH-64D by Eagle Dynamics

Added: New George AI CPG commands. Left-Long selects a different Area search when assigned weapon is NO WPN. Right-Long selects a different TSD point when assigned weapon is NO WPN. Consent To Fire is now a contextual, multi-purpose command. Consent To Fire functions for current conditions displayed in center of AI Interface, with the function corresponding with a short press (<0.5 sec) displayed above and the function corresponding with a long press (>0.5 sec) displayed below.

Added: New George AI CPG features and abilities. 7 additional methods for searching for targets to George AI CPG. Added 5 Area search methods. Added 2 Point search methods. Search for targets based on geographic proximity to the selected TSD point or FCR Next-To-Shoot (NTS) target, rather than by threat priority. Increase/decrease TADS field-of-view and toggle sensor (FLIR/DTV) when slaved to TSD point or Linked to FCR Next-To-Shoot (NTS) target. Toggle TADS field-of-view (Narrow/Zoom) when tracking a target and NO WPN or RKT is assigned. Toggle sensor (FLIR/DTV) when tracking a target and NO WPN is assigned. Adjust TADS crosshairs aimpoint on target when tracking a target and GUN, MSL, or RKT is assigned. Player should only use this when able to fly in a stable manner. Perform start-up and shutdown procedures when commanded. NOTE: This must be actively commanded by the player now. Engage multiple targets in sequence, as selected by the player from AI Target List.

Added: New DCS units to George AI CPG unit labels in Target List.

Improved: George AI CPG missile engagement behavior. George will announce “Constraints” if a Safety Inhibit or Performance Inhibit is present to prompt the player to maneuver the helicopter into acceptable launch constraints. George may be commanded to override a Performance Inhibit by pressing Consent To Fire. NOTE: This allows the player to decide when it is appropriate to fire under certain conditions, but risks the missile missing the target if not used appropriately. If missile launchers are in SAFE status, George will press LNCHR ARM if commanded to action SAL2 or RF missiles. If RF MSL PWR is set to OFF, George will set it to AUTO if commanded to action RF missiles.

Improved: George AI CPG rocket engagement behavior. George will not fire rockets when in COOP rocket mode. The Pilot (player) is intended to fire rockets in COOP rocket mode. George will announce “Match and shoot” at further range (7000 meters). When in COOP rocket mode, changing rocket settings on the WPN page in Pilot seat will also change George’s rocket settings in AI Interface.

Improved: George AI CPG Interface logic when landed (weight-on-wheels).

Improved: George AI CPG verbal feedback. George will now tell the player when he cannot perform the commanded action. Will reply with “not ready to engage”, “not ready to fire”, or “standby” if the player presses Consent To Fire and the target is in range but George is not actually ready to engage. This may occur if George is shifting aim to the target or if still lasing for an RF missile handover.

Fixed: George AI CPG not firing gun when commanded with ROE HOLD FIRE until previous gun burst impacts.

Fixed: George AI CPG time-of-flight estimation when employing AGM-114L. Will now accurately wait for missile impact on target, before firing another missile if target is not destroyed.

Updated: DCS: AH-64D Early Access Guide. See Latest Changes section for additional content. Added Helicopter Fundamentals of Flight chapter. Revised/updated George AI chapter with new logic and functions of George as AI CPG.







Known Issue: George will not action rockets to enter COOP rocket mode after setting AI Interface to “RKT”.





DCS: Data Transfer Cartridge (DTC) by Eagle Dynamics

Added Currenthill radars to CMDS tables (Units to follow in future update): added "Project 22160 Patrol Ship \[CH]", "Project 22160 Patrol Ship with Tor M2KM \[CH]" to NAVAL group (row 22) added "SAM SA-15 Tor M2 Gauntlet \[CH]" to already existed "SAM SA-15 'Gauntlet'" added "SAM SA-22 Pantsir-S1 Greyhound \[CH]" to GROUND group (row 35) added "SAM IRIS-T SLM STR \[CH]" to GROUND group (row 14)

Fixed: DTC page ignores hidden on planner and allies only mission setting.

Add hotkey for DTC in ME : added Ctrl + D



Much of the DTC work is now focused on the Navation/Waypoint elements that allow such items as creating routes, setting target points, pre-briefed points, pre-planned points, lines, offsets, and more based on the aircraft type.

DCS: CH-47F by Eagle Dynamics

Leg Data: Implemented default weather params initialization based on mission start point Applied default weather params to newly added FPPs Included OAT in Leg Data calculation Added OAT indication on MFD LEG DATA page Implemented predictive calculation for FPPs at mission start Added A/B Fuel, A/B Time, and ΔGWT fields on MFD LEG DATA page Implemented indication for leg parameters exceeding limits Implemented synchronization of FPP Leg Data

HSI: Implemented HDG/TRK parking at the end of compass rose on HSI DCTR when angle exceeds 60 degrees from lubber line

DIGITAL MAP: Fixed. Map is no longer rendered when not active on any MFD

Fixed. Can embark only 24 troops instead of 44

DCS: Mi-24P Hind by Eagle Dynamics

ATGM aiming sight external doors are not synced in multiplayer and other clients do not see them opening if sight is used - fixed





DCS: Mi-8MTV2 Magnificent Eight by Eagle Dynamics

DISS-15 control panel number rolls correction





DCS: F-86F by Eagle Dynamics

Remove or change default LCtrl+LAlt+T key combo because it intersects with debug key combo - changed default combo to 5 + LAlt + LCtrl





DCS: MiG-21bis by Magnitude 3

Updated AI flight model





DCS: F4U-1D Corsair by Magnitude 3

Flight Model & Systems: Tuned the oil cooling system Introduced the auto-rich fuel setting. Fixed the drag coefficients for all weapons, drop tanks and pylons Implemented pressure effects on the landing gear while deploying them when flying too fast. Improved the FM on damage modeling. Improved the AI’s engine description & flight model Reversed the AN/ARC-5’s C-38 control unit’s CW/Voice switch operation. Fixed the RPM lever’s mouse control from exceeding 2800 RPM. Fixed the radar signal and gunsight reticle from detaching out of place. Fixed & Updated numerous clickable controls. Fixed the canopy position commands. Added a ‘trim reset’ command. Added axis inputs for the cockpit & gunsight lights. Added the ground crew’s wheel chocks command.

Art: Essex Class Carrier: Fixed the damage model and elevators from falling. Adjusted some geometry around the elevators and general ambient occlusion errors. Corrected the weapons’ animations and rotation limits from shooting through the island. Fixed the liveries’ folder structure to allow custom liveries. Corsair Airframe Model: Added the missing right wing fold aileron animations & damage elements. Fixed some rear tail damage elements’ visibility issues. Fixed the flap control rods from poking through the wing. Fixed the gun flames’ visibility with missing wings. Implemented antenna and wing vibrations. Adjusted the fire effects when damage is taken. Corsair Cockpit Model: Increased FoV limit to 140 degrees. Adjusted the textures to be more PBR friendly.(default only, the rest coming later) Fixed the floating UV glowing ‘M’ixture control animation. Fixed the missing shadows when the mirrors are enabled. Adjusted the hydraulic hand pump animation. Implemented cockpit vibrations.



Miscellaneous: Adjusted the engine and propeller sounds. (WIP) Adjusted the in-cockpit flap and wing folding sounds. Enabled the AI to deploy the ASM-2-N Bat Bomb Fixed net arg animation code for the landing gear during multiplayer sessions. Added the ability to change the gun convergence during rearm.

Mission Editor: Added the ability to change the Mk.IV build numbers. Added the draft values for the Essex class carrier affecting minimum water depth. Added a gun convergence unit of measure label.

Missions: Tora! Tora! Tora! – Deleted due to WWII asset pack dependency. Engine Start – Procedural changes. Rocket Attack – Procedural changes & added the missing Tiny Tim 11.75″ rockets. Fixed all Mk.IV livery assignments.











DCS: OH-58D Kiowa Warrior by Polychop Simulation

Fixed: All digital data on dash detaching from dash on NAV SETUP page

Fixed: Perf Page CALC button requiring two button presses

Fixed: Hog menu CLASSIFICATION, PRECEDENCE, ACKNOWLEDGE lead to an endless loop







DCS: JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations

Fixed. Axis cannot move TDC up/down in AA Radar TWS EXP mode

Fixed. Time Of Day digit display could show hour number greater than 24 on HUD/UFCP

Fixed. TD box on HUD always on horizon

Fixed. Some memory leaks of timer

Added. More input binding for keyboard and devices

TODO. AA radar resolution for close targets







DCS Mirage F1 by Aerges

"Miscellaneous instrument lighting switch" animation is now cycled. Previously LMB and RMB only clicked it in one respective direction.

Added code provisions for correct fuel display in TacView (information passed to TacView developers).

Fixed not operating 'Canopy handle - OPEN/CLOSE' input command.

Added BAP-100 and BAT-120 bombs.

Added IR guided missiles in external underwing stations for F1M (AI only for the time being).

Known issue: Jettisoning panel guards in F1BE are not working (clickability and input). It will be fixed in a forthcoming update. Meanwhile, the corresponding correct lua files will be provided in a DCS forum post.





DCS: C-101 Aviojet by AvioDev

Fixed armament config error when more than one station with rockets is selected.

Added code provisions for correct fuel display in TacView (information passed to TacView developers).

Fixed basic visual flight training lessons: One of the triggers didn't proceed when setting the speed bug.





DCS: Black Shark 3 by Eagle Dynamics

Ka-50 and Ka-50 III. Iraq instant action missions.





Flaming Cliffs 2024 by Eagle Dynamics

















DCS: Cold War Germany by Ugra Media

Fixed an issue with the geometry of the 3d model collision, which caused the collision to cover a huge area of the map.

The name of vortac Frankfurt has been corrected.

The call sign of the airfield Northeim has been changed from Albstadt Degerfeld to Northeim.

The Walldorf airfield's call sign has been changed from Albstadt Degerfeld to Walldorf.

Corrected the names of the cities Weissenfels, Giessen.

Changed the location and size of the icons of air defense, radar and hospitals on the map.

Improved destruction models of industrial facilities with tall pipes and thermal power plants.

Improved field assets, added haystacks and tractors in yellow fields.

The height of the typical church has been increased.

Added a destruction model of the stadium.





Campaigns

DCS: F-16C Last Out: Weasels Over Syria II by Ground Pounder Sims

Mission 13. Altered position of aircraft incorrectly spawning in front of player at mission start.





DCS: F-14B Operation Sandworm Campaign by Sandman Simulations

Mission 12. Kneeboard and briefing documentation fixed





DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion by Badger633

Mission 3 both versions: F4 timing adjusted to prevent launch.





DCS: F/A-18C Operation Mountain Breeze Campaign by Sandman Simulations

Missions 3, 8, 13 and 15: AI AAR changed for better reliability

DCS: P-51D Debden Eagles Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Mission 3: Scripting error fixes





DCS: P-47D Wolfpack II: Overlord Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Missions 6-12: Survival triggers revised

Mission 4: briefing map and doc timings fixed





DCS: F-16C Arctic Thunder Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Campaign doc updated

All Missions: Sniper pod upgrade

Mission 9: Manpad callouts fine tuned





DCS: F-4E Northern Defenders 'Phantoms Rising' Campaign by Flying Cyking

Mission 02 "First Sortie". Fixed incorrect voice-over in food small talk dialogue.

Mission 05 "Convoy Hunt". Fixed radio presets.

Mission 10 "Finland CAS". Fixed decorative infantry walking on taxiway.

Mission 11 "Sam Hunt". Fixed decorative infantry walking on taxiway. Fixed active Game Master slot. Fixed "Skip Briefing" function not stopping briefing voice-over. Fixed floating elevated platform at roadbase. Fixed cryptic ATIS subtitle. Changed wingman skin.

Mission 12 "Alakourtti". Fixed decorative infantry walking on taxiway.

Mission 13 "Greyhound". Fixed decorative infantry walking on taxiway.





DCS: F-16C Last Out: Weasels over Syria II Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims

Mission 2 - Updated mission to allow for new bomb blast pattern.





DCS: AV-8B Kerman Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims

Mission 4 - Updated mission to allow for new bomb blast radius.

Mission 10 Part 1 - Updated mission to allow for new bomb blast radius.





DCS: UH-1H Peacekeeper Lebanon Campaign by Flying Cyking

Mission 05 - "Refugees". Fixed an issue where the helicopter hover trigger did not activate correctly, preventing completion of the rescue task.











