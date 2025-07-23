 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19329118 Edited 23 July 2025 – 14:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DCS Core

  • Weapons. Work in progress fixes for the following bombs explosive mass: M117, Mk-80 series, and WWII AN-M GP series. This also applies to Guided Bomb Units (GBU) that use the Mk-80 series of warheads. This is connected to the changes for SAMP bombs that we did in the previous patch and will be evaluated and finalized in future patches. Most rocket warhead families (at least Hydra/Zuni/FFAR, S-5/8/13/25, and SNEB-68) are already set up with parameters that match our available sources. Actual effect on targets is subject to change along with implementation of the fragmentation model. (We missed mentioning this in June 18’s update).

  • AI aircraft. AV-8B NA, after taking off from the Tarawa's deck, the planes crash into the water - fixed

  • AI aircraft. Added new B-1B loadouts.

  • AI aircraft. B-52H. Added HSAB and TGP pylon. Added new loadouts.

  • AI aircraft. B-1B. Lead aircraft overshoots end of runway - fixed.

  • AI aircraft. AI collision after landing at some airfields - fixed.

  • AI aircraft. Added possibility for piston engine planes to land on stationary aircraft carriers.

  • AI ships. Samuel Chase. Flak guns unable to engage targets - fixed.

  • AI ships. La Combattante 2 is unknown on RWR - fixed.

  • AI ground units. Fixed a crash if a player's plane assigned to a ground group as a target crashes.

  • AI ground units. RPG infantry rocket visible graphical bug - fixed. (Graphic Issue - Hovering Rocket - RPG Infantry - 2D Video Bugs - ED Forums)

  • Scripting API.  Added ability to pass args and return values from mission scripting “a_do_script()” and “a_do_file()” APIs. 

  • Scripting API. Changes to the behaviour of net.dostring_in(). This API can be used only with trusted scripts/missions! More details here: Changes to the behaviour of net.dostring_in() - ED Team - ED Forums

  • Mission Editor. GUI Error when using the Draw tool in some cases - fixed.

  • Mission Editor. Added tooltips for Multiselect tool.

  • Spotting Dots. Refactor of spotting dots rendering to tackle issue with their disappearance (Ground units remove air spotting dots entirely in certain circumstances. - View and Spotting Bugs - ED Forums)

  • VORTAC is not transmitting both VOR and DME IDs - fixed.

  • Quick Action Generator:
    — Fixed Units are placed outside Marianas WWII map.
    — Fixed Mission Anti-Ship is generated incorrectly on the Afghanistan map.

  • Voice chat:

    • Fixed. Crash on exit from a server while another client is transmitting.

    • Fixed. Сrash when changing aircraft type while another client is transmitting.



DCS: F-16C Viper by Eaglе Dynamics

DCS: F-16C Viper ATP Part 2 (COMING SOON)

  • Fixed: Crash to Desktop HARM POS with HTS Pod installed.

  • Fixed: Missing MPD AG Radar/Maverick/ATP font outlines. This will make mission computer-driven texts and symbols more visible against a very light background.

  • Fixed: Radar scan freezes and weird behaviour after exiting to TWS from ACM STT.

  • Added: AAQ-33 Advanced Targeting Pod chapter in DCS: F-16C Viper Guide.


With the addition of the ATP, all listed early access items on the Viper roadmap have been delivered, and the Viper has exited early access (20% discount removed). However, work will continue on several items like the towed decoy, IDM, radar warning receive handoff mode, bug fixes, and tuning. 


DCS: F/A-18C by Eagle Dynamics

  • Fixed: CBU-99 with FMU-140 slightly short in AUTO in another pass.

  • Fixed: ARC-210 COMMS modulation issues.


DCS: AH-64D by Eagle Dynamics

  • Added: New George AI CPG commands.

    • Left-Long selects a different Area search when assigned weapon is NO WPN.

    • Right-Long selects a different TSD point when assigned weapon is NO WPN.

    • Consent To Fire is now a contextual, multi-purpose command.

      • Consent To Fire functions for current conditions displayed in center of AI Interface, with the function corresponding with a short press (<0.5 sec) displayed above and the function corresponding with a long press (>0.5 sec) displayed below.

  • Added: New George AI CPG features and abilities.

    • 7 additional methods for searching for targets to George AI CPG.

      • Added 5 Area search methods.

      • Added 2 Point search methods.

    • Search for targets based on geographic proximity to the selected TSD point or FCR Next-To-Shoot (NTS) target, rather than by threat priority.

    • Increase/decrease TADS field-of-view and toggle sensor (FLIR/DTV) when slaved to TSD point or Linked to FCR Next-To-Shoot (NTS) target.

    • Toggle TADS field-of-view (Narrow/Zoom) when tracking a target and NO WPN or RKT is assigned.

    • Toggle sensor (FLIR/DTV) when tracking a target and NO WPN is assigned.

    • Adjust TADS crosshairs aimpoint on target when tracking a target and GUN, MSL, or RKT is assigned. Player should only use this when able to fly in a stable manner.

    • Perform start-up and shutdown procedures when commanded.

      •  NOTE: This must be actively commanded by the player now.

    • Engage multiple targets in sequence, as selected by the player from AI Target List.

  • Added: New DCS units to George AI CPG unit labels in Target List.

  • Improved: George AI CPG missile engagement behavior.

    • George will announce “Constraints” if a Safety Inhibit or Performance Inhibit is present to prompt the player to maneuver the helicopter into acceptable launch constraints.

    • George may be commanded to override a Performance Inhibit by pressing Consent To Fire.

      • NOTE: This allows the player to decide when it is appropriate to fire under certain conditions, but risks the missile missing the target if not used appropriately.

    • If missile launchers are in SAFE status, George will press LNCHR ARM if commanded to action SAL2 or RF missiles.

    • If RF MSL PWR is set to OFF, George will set it to AUTO if commanded to action RF missiles.

  • Improved: George AI CPG rocket engagement behavior.

    • George will not fire rockets when in COOP rocket mode. The Pilot (player) is intended to fire rockets in COOP rocket mode.

    • George will announce “Match and shoot” at further range (7000 meters).

    • When in COOP rocket mode, changing rocket settings on the WPN page in Pilot seat will also change George’s rocket settings in AI Interface.

  • Improved: George AI CPG Interface logic when landed (weight-on-wheels).

  • Improved: George AI CPG verbal feedback. George will now tell the player when he cannot perform the commanded action.

    • Will reply with “not ready to engage”, “not ready to fire”, or “standby” if the player presses Consent To Fire and the target is in range but George is not actually ready to engage. This may occur if George is shifting aim to the target or if still lasing for an RF missile handover.

  • Fixed: George AI CPG not firing gun when commanded with ROE HOLD FIRE until previous gun burst impacts.

  • Fixed: George AI CPG time-of-flight estimation when employing AGM-114L. Will now accurately wait for missile impact on target, before firing another missile if target is not destroyed.

  • Updated: DCS: AH-64D Early Access Guide. See Latest Changes section for additional content.

    • Added Helicopter Fundamentals of Flight chapter.

    • Revised/updated George AI chapter with new logic and functions of George as AI CPG.


Known Issue: George will not action rockets to enter COOP rocket mode after setting AI Interface to “RKT”.


DCS: Data Transfer Cartridge (DTC) by Eagle Dynamics

  • Added Currenthill radars to CMDS tables (Units to follow in future update):

    • added "Project 22160 Patrol Ship \[CH]", "Project 22160 Patrol Ship with Tor M2KM \[CH]" to NAVAL group (row 22)

    • added "SAM SA-15 Tor M2 Gauntlet \[CH]" to already existed  "SAM SA-15 'Gauntlet'"

    • added "SAM SA-22 Pantsir-S1 Greyhound \[CH]" to GROUND group (row 35)

    • added "SAM IRIS-T SLM STR \[CH]" to GROUND group (row 14)

  • Fixed: DTC page ignores hidden on planner and allies only mission setting.

  • Add hotkey for DTC in ME :

    • added Ctrl + D

Much of the DTC work is now focused on the Navation/Waypoint elements that allow such items as creating routes, setting target points, pre-briefed points, pre-planned points, lines, offsets, and more based on the aircraft type.

DCS: CH-47F by Eagle Dynamics

  • Leg Data:

    • Implemented default weather params initialization based on mission start point

    • Applied default weather params to newly added FPPs

    • Included OAT in Leg Data calculation

    • Added OAT indication on MFD LEG DATA page

    • Implemented predictive calculation for FPPs at mission start  

    • Added A/B Fuel, A/B Time, and ΔGWT fields on MFD LEG DATA page  

    • Implemented indication for leg parameters exceeding limits

    • Implemented synchronization of FPP Leg Data

  • HSI:

    • Implemented HDG/TRK parking at the end of compass rose on HSI DCTR when angle exceeds 60 degrees from lubber line

  • DIGITAL MAP:

    • Fixed. Map is no longer rendered when not active on any MFD

  • Fixed. Can embark only 24 troops instead of 44

DCS: Mi-24P Hind by Eagle Dynamics

  • ATGM aiming sight external doors are not synced in multiplayer and other clients do not see them opening if sight is used - fixed


DCS: Mi-8MTV2 Magnificent Eight by Eagle Dynamics

  • DISS-15 control panel number rolls correction


DCS: F-86F by Eagle Dynamics

  • Remove or change default LCtrl+LAlt+T key combo because it intersects with debug key combo  - changed default combo to 5 + LAlt + LCtrl


DCS: MiG-21bis by Magnitude 3

  • Updated AI flight model


DCS: F4U-1D Corsair by Magnitude 3

  • Flight Model & Systems:

    • Tuned the oil cooling system

    • Introduced the auto-rich fuel setting.

    • Fixed the drag coefficients for all weapons, drop tanks and pylons

    • Implemented pressure effects on the landing gear while deploying them when flying too fast.

    • Improved the FM on damage modeling.

    • Improved the AI’s engine description & flight model

    • Reversed the AN/ARC-5’s C-38 control unit’s CW/Voice switch operation.

    • Fixed the RPM lever’s mouse control from exceeding 2800 RPM.

    • Fixed the radar signal and gunsight reticle from detaching out of place.

    • Fixed & Updated numerous clickable controls.

    • Fixed the canopy position commands.

    • Added a ‘trim reset’ command.

    • Added axis inputs for the cockpit & gunsight lights.

    • Added the ground crew’s wheel chocks command.

  • Art:

    • Essex Class Carrier:

      • Fixed the damage model and elevators from falling.

      • Adjusted some geometry around the elevators and general ambient occlusion errors.

      • Corrected the weapons’ animations and rotation limits from shooting through the island.

      • Fixed the liveries’ folder structure to allow custom liveries.

    • Corsair Airframe Model:

      • Added the missing right wing fold aileron animations & damage elements.

      • Fixed some rear tail damage elements’ visibility issues.

      • Fixed the flap control rods from poking through the wing.

      • Fixed the gun flames’ visibility with missing wings.

      • Implemented antenna and wing vibrations.

      • Adjusted the fire effects when damage is taken.

    • Corsair Cockpit Model:

      • Increased FoV limit to 140 degrees.

      • Adjusted the textures to be more PBR friendly.(default only, the rest coming later)

      • Fixed the floating UV glowing ‘M’ixture control animation.

      • Fixed the missing shadows when the mirrors are enabled.

      • Adjusted the hydraulic hand pump animation.

      • Implemented cockpit vibrations.

  • Miscellaneous:

    • Adjusted the engine and propeller sounds. (WIP)

    • Adjusted the in-cockpit flap and wing folding sounds.

    • Enabled the AI to deploy the ASM-2-N Bat Bomb

    • Fixed net arg animation code for the landing gear during multiplayer sessions.

    • Added the ability to change the gun convergence during rearm.

  • Mission Editor:

    • Added the ability to change the Mk.IV build numbers.

    • Added the draft values for the Essex class carrier affecting minimum water depth.

    • Added a gun convergence unit of measure label.

  • Missions:

    • Tora! Tora! Tora! – Deleted due to WWII asset pack dependency.

    • Engine Start – Procedural changes.

    • Rocket Attack – Procedural changes & added the missing Tiny Tim 11.75″ rockets.

    • Fixed all Mk.IV livery assignments.




DCS: OH-58D Kiowa Warrior by Polychop Simulation

  • Fixed: All digital data on dash detaching from dash on NAV SETUP page

  • Fixed: Perf Page CALC button requiring two button presses

  • Fixed: Hog menu CLASSIFICATION, PRECEDENCE, ACKNOWLEDGE lead to an endless loop



DCS: JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations

  • Fixed. Axis cannot move TDC up/down in AA Radar TWS EXP mode

  • Fixed. Time Of Day digit display could show hour number greater than 24 on HUD/UFCP

  • Fixed. TD box on HUD always on horizon

  • Fixed. Some memory leaks of timer

  • Added. More input binding for keyboard and devices

  • TODO. AA radar resolution for close targets



DCS Mirage F1 by Aerges

  • "Miscellaneous instrument lighting switch" animation is now cycled. Previously LMB and RMB only clicked it in one respective direction.

  • Added code provisions for correct fuel display in TacView (information passed to TacView developers).

  • Fixed not operating 'Canopy handle - OPEN/CLOSE' input command.

  • Added BAP-100 and BAT-120 bombs.

  • Added IR guided missiles in external underwing stations for F1M (AI only for the time being).

Known issue: Jettisoning panel guards in F1BE are not working (clickability and input). It will be fixed in a forthcoming update. Meanwhile, the corresponding correct lua files will be provided in a DCS forum post.


DCS: C-101 Aviojet by AvioDev

  • Fixed armament config error when more than one station with rockets is selected.

  • Added code provisions for correct fuel display in TacView (information passed to TacView developers).

  • Fixed basic visual flight training lessons: One of the triggers didn't proceed when setting the speed bug.


DCS: Black Shark 3 by Eagle Dynamics

  • Ka-50 and Ka-50 III. Iraq instant action missions.


Flaming Cliffs 2024 by Eagle Dynamics








DCS: Cold War Germany by Ugra Media

  • Fixed an issue with the geometry of the 3d model collision, which caused the collision to cover a huge area of the map.

  • The name of vortac Frankfurt has been corrected.

  • The call sign of the airfield Northeim has been changed from Albstadt Degerfeld to Northeim.

  • The Walldorf airfield's call sign has been changed from Albstadt Degerfeld to Walldorf.

  • Corrected the names of the cities Weissenfels, Giessen.

  • Changed the location and size of the icons of air defense, radar and hospitals on the map.

  • Improved destruction models of industrial facilities with tall pipes and thermal power plants.

  • Improved field assets, added haystacks and tractors in yellow fields.

  • The height of the typical church has been increased.

  • Added a destruction model of the stadium.


Campaigns

DCS: F-16C Last Out: Weasels Over Syria II by Ground Pounder Sims

  • Mission 13. Altered position of aircraft incorrectly spawning in front of player at mission start.


DCS: F-14B Operation Sandworm Campaign by Sandman Simulations

  • Mission 12. Kneeboard and briefing documentation fixed


DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion by Badger633

  • Mission 3 both versions: F4 timing adjusted to prevent launch.


DCS: F/A-18C Operation Mountain Breeze Campaign by Sandman Simulations

  • Missions 3, 8, 13 and 15: AI AAR changed for better reliability

DCS: P-51D Debden Eagles Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Mission 3: Scripting error fixes


DCS: P-47D Wolfpack II: Overlord Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Missions 6-12: Survival triggers revised

  • Mission 4: briefing map and doc timings fixed


DCS: F-16C Arctic Thunder Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Campaign doc updated

  • All Missions: Sniper pod upgrade

  • Mission 9: Manpad callouts fine tuned


DCS: F-4E Northern Defenders 'Phantoms Rising' Campaign by Flying Cyking

  • Mission 02 "First Sortie". Fixed incorrect voice-over in food small talk dialogue.

  • Mission 05 "Convoy Hunt". Fixed radio presets.

  • Mission 10 "Finland CAS". Fixed decorative infantry walking on taxiway.

  • Mission 11 "Sam Hunt". Fixed decorative infantry walking on taxiway. Fixed active Game Master slot. Fixed "Skip Briefing" function not stopping briefing voice-over. Fixed floating elevated platform at roadbase. Fixed cryptic ATIS subtitle. Changed wingman skin.

  • Mission 12 "Alakourtti". Fixed decorative infantry walking on taxiway.

  • Mission 13 "Greyhound". Fixed decorative infantry walking on taxiway.


DCS: F-16C Last Out: Weasels over Syria II Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims

  • Mission 2 - Updated mission to allow for new bomb blast pattern.


DCS: AV-8B Kerman Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims

  • Mission 4 - Updated mission to allow for new bomb blast radius.

  • Mission 10 Part 1 - Updated mission to allow for new bomb blast radius.


DCS: UH-1H Peacekeeper Lebanon Campaign by Flying Cyking

  • Mission 05 - "Refugees". Fixed an issue where the helicopter hover trigger did not activate correctly, preventing completion of the rescue task.






Changed files in this update

DCS Wold Content Depot 223751
  • Loading history…
DLC 223770 DLC Mustang Depot 223770
  • Loading history…
DLC 240280 DLC KA-50 Depot 240280
  • Loading history…
DLC 240300 DLC CA Depot 240300
  • Loading history…
DLC 240500 DLC UH-1H Huey Depot 240500
  • Loading history…
DLC 245570 DLC A-10A Depot 245570
  • Loading history…
DLC 245580 DLC Su-25 Depot 245580
  • Loading history…
DLC 245810 DLC A-10C Depot 245810
  • Loading history…
DLC 249310 DCS: Mi-8MTv2 Hip (249310) Depot Depot 249310
  • Loading history…
DLC 250300 DLC F-15C Depot 250300
  • Loading history…
DLC 250310 Su-27: DCS Flaming Cliffs DLC (250310) Depot Depot 250310
  • Loading history…
DLC 250990 DCS: Fw 190 D-9 Depot 250990
  • Loading history…
DLC 306240 DCS: F-86F Sabre Depot 306240
  • Loading history…
DLC 316960 DCS: Bf 109 K-4 Kurfürst (316960) Depot Depot 316960
  • Loading history…
DLC 316961 Black Shark 2: Republic Campaign (316961) Depot Depot 316961
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 316963 Su-27: The Ultimate Argument Campaign (316963) Depot Depot 316963
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 316964 DCS: MiG-21bis (316964) Depot Depot 316964
  • Loading history…
DLC 316965 DCS: L-39 Albatros (316965) Depot Depot 316965
  • Loading history…
DLC 316966 DCS: C-101 (316966) Depot Depot 316966
  • Loading history…
DLC 316967 DCS: MiG-15Bis (316967) Depot Depot 316967
  • Loading history…
DLC 411890 DCS: Strait of Hormuz Map (411890) Depot Depot 411890
  • Loading history…
DLC 411891 DCS: NEVADA Test and Training Range Map (411891) Depot Depot 411891
  • Loading history…
DLC 411892 DCS: M-2000C (411892) Depot Depot 411892
  • Loading history…
DLC 411893 DCS: F-14 Tomcat (411893) Depot Depot 411893
  • Loading history…
DLC 411894 DCS: F-5E Tiger II (411894) Depot Depot 411894
  • Loading history…
DLC 411900 F-15C: Red Flag Campaign (411900) Depot Depot 411900
  • Loading history…
DLC 411901 A-10C: Red Flag Campaign (411901) Depot Depot 411901
  • Loading history…
DLC 411910 DCS: SA342M Gazelle (411910) Depot Depot 411910
  • Loading history…
DLC 411911 A-10C: Enemy Within Campaign (411911) Depot Depot 411911
  • Loading history…
DLC 411920 DCS: Spitfire Mk IX (411920) Depot Depot 411920
  • Loading history…
DLC 411930 DCS: AJS-37 Viggen (411930) Depot Depot 411930
  • Loading history…
DLC 411940 Depot 411940
  • Loading history…
DLC 411950 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet (411950) Depot Depot 411950
  • Loading history…
DLC 549200 A-10C: Piercing Fury Campaign (549200) Depot Depot 549200
  • Loading history…
DLC 555530 A-10C: Advanced Aircraft Training Qualification Campaign (555530) Depot Depot 555530
  • Loading history…
DLC 555531 A-10C: Basic Flight Training Campaign (555531) Depot Depot 555531
  • Loading history…
DLC 555532 P-51D: High Stakes Campaign (555532) Depot Depot 555532
  • Loading history…
DLC 602620 A-10C: Stone Shield Campaign (602620) Depot Depot 602620
  • Loading history…
DLC 602621 Mi-8MTV2: The Border Campaign (602621) Depot Depot 602621
  • Loading history…
DLC 602622 F-5E: Aggressors Basic Fighter Maneuvers Campaign (602622) Depot Depot 602622
  • Loading history…
DLC 602623 The Museum Relic Campaign (602623) Depot Depot 602623
  • Loading history…
DLC 684850 DCS: Normandy 1944 Map (684850) Depot Depot 684850
  • Loading history…
DLC 684851 DCS: World War II Assets Pack (684851) Depot Depot 684851
  • Loading history…
DLC 685080 F-5E: Aggressors Air Combat Maneuver Campaign (685080) Depot Depot 685080
  • Loading history…
DLC 695860 Spitfire: Epsom Campaign (695860) Depot Depot 695860
  • Loading history…
DLC 706180 A-10C: Tactical Training Qualification Campaign (706180) Depot Depot 706180
  • Loading history…
DLC 726690 Su-33 for DCS World (726690) Depot Depot 726690
  • Loading history…
DLC 728300 F-15C: The Georgian War Campaign (728300) Depot Depot 728300
  • Loading history…
DLC 728301 Mi-8MTV2: Oilfield Campaign (728301) Depot Depot 728301
  • Loading history…
DLC 728302 UH-1H: Argo Campaign (728302) Depot Depot 728302
  • Loading history…
DLC 759130 DCS: AV-8B Night Attack V/STOL (759130) Depot Depot 759130
  • Loading history…
DLC 780140 P-51D Mustang: Operation Charnwood Campaign (780140) Depot Depot 780140
  • Loading history…
DLC 890250 DCS: M-2000C - Red Flag Campaign by Baltic Dragon (890250) Depot Depot 890250
  • Loading history…
DLC 890290 DCS: L-39 Albatros - Kursant Campaign (890290) Depot Depot 890290
  • Loading history…
DLC 917390 DCS: Yak-52 (917390) Depot Depot 917390
  • Loading history…
DLC 918970 F-15C: Aggressors BFM Campaign (918970) Depot Depot 918970
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System (933980) Depot Depot 933980
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 NS430 for Mi-8 Depot 933981
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 NS430 for L-39 Depot 933982
  • Loading history…
DLC 935010 DCS: Mi-8MTV2 and Ka-50 Memory of a Hero Campaign (935010) Depot Depot 935010
  • Loading history…
DLC 957110 MiG-29: DCS Flaming Cliffs (957110) Depot Depot 957110
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024700 DCS: Combined Arms Frontlines Georgia Campaign (1024700) Depot Depot 1024700
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024701 DCS: P-51D Mustang Blue Nosed Bastards of Bodney Campaign (1024701) Depot Depot 1024701
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024702 DCS: MiG-19P Farmer (1024702) Depot Depot 1024702
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024703 DCS: Christen Eagle II (1024703) Depot Depot 1024703
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024704 DCS: Spitfire LF Mk.IX The Big Show Campaign (1024704) Depot Depot 1024704
  • Loading history…
DLC 1061310 DCS: A-10C Warthog - The Enemy Within 3.0 Campaign (1061310) Depot Depot 1061310
  • Loading history…
DLC 1084210 DCS: I-16 (1084210) Depot Depot 1084210
  • Loading history…
DLC 1090850 DCS: F-16C Viper (1090850) Depot Depot 1090850
  • Loading history…
DLC 1101970 DCS: Fw 190 A-8 (1101970) Depot Depot 1101970
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120300 DCS: Syria Map (1120300) Depot Depot 1120300
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120301 DCS: The Channel Map (1120301) Depot Depot 1120301
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120302 F/A-18C: Aggressors BFM Campaign (1120302) Depot Depot 1120302
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120304 DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt (1120304) Depot Depot 1120304
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120305 DCS: Supercarrier (1120305) Depot Depot 1120305
  • Loading history…
DLC 1136150 DCS: Bf 109 K-4 Kurfürst - Jagdflieger Campaign (1136150) Depot Depot 1136150
  • Loading history…
DLC 1141980 DCS: UH-1H Huey - Worlds Apart Campaign (1141980) Depot Depot 1141980
  • Loading history…
DLC 1199120 DCS: JF-17 Thunder (1199120) Depot Depot 1199120
  • Loading history…
DLC 1347090 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet - Serpents Head 2 Campaign (1347090) Depot Depot 1347090
  • Loading history…
DLC 1357330 DCS: F-86F Sabre: Hunters Over the Yalu Campaign (1357330) Depot Depot 1357330
  • Loading history…
DLC 1405240 DCS: Mi-8MTV2 Crew Part 1 Campaign (1405240) Depot Depot 1405240
  • Loading history…
DLC 1405241 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Raven One Сampaign (1405241) Depot Depot 1405241
  • Loading history…
DLC 1417260 DCS: A-10C II Warthog (1417260) Depot Depot 1417260
  • Loading history…
DLC 1418400 DCS: Fw 190 A-8 Horrido! Campaign (1418400) Depot Depot 1418400
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536950 DCS: F-5E Black Sea Resolve '79 Campaign (1536950) Depot Depot 1536950
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536951 DCS: AV-8B Sky Warrior Campaign (1536951) Depot Depot 1536951
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536952 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Rising Squall Campaign (1536952) Depot Depot 1536952
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536953 DCS: F-16C Viper Red Flag 21-1 Campaign (1536953) Depot Depot 1536953
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536954 DCS: F-14A Zone 5 Campaign (1536954) Depot Depot 1536954
  • Loading history…
DLC 1537760 DCS: F/A-18C Operation Pontus Campaign (1537760) Depot Depot 1537760
  • Loading history…
DLC 1593360 DCS: Mi-24P HIND (1593360) Depot Depot 1593360
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610880 DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt Wolfpack Campaign (1610880) Depot Depot 1610880
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610881 DCS: Black Shark 2 Pandemic Campaign (1610881) Depot Depot 1610881
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610882 DCS: A-10C II Tank Killer Operation Persian Freedom Campaign (1610882) Depot Depot 1610882
  • Loading history…
DLC 1643290 DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion Campaign (1643290) Depot Depot 1643290
  • Loading history…
DLC 1677150 DCS: Mariana Islands Map (1677150) Depot Depot 1677150
  • Loading history…
DLC 1678260 DCS: F-14A Fear the Bones Campaign (1678260) Depot Depot 1678260
  • Loading history…
DLC 1683700 DCS: MiG-21bis Battle of Krasnodar Campaign (1683700) Depot Depot 1683700
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690510 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for C-101EB (1690510) Depot Depot 1690510
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690511 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for C-101СС (1690511) Depot Depot 1690511
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690512 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for L-39С (1690512) Depot Depot 1690512
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690513 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for Mi-8MTV2 (1690513) Depot Depot 1690513
  • Loading history…
DLC 1721210 DCS: MiG-21 Constant Peg Campaign (1721210) Depot Depot 1721210
  • Loading history…
DLC 1724230 DCS: Mosquito FB VI (1724230) Depot Depot 1724230
  • Loading history…
DLC 1725570 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System (1725570) Depot Depot 1725570
  • Loading history…
DLC 1770580 DCS: AH-64D (1770580) Depot Depot 1770580
  • Loading history…
DLC 1853640 DCS: A-10C Tank Killer Iron Flag Part 1 (1853640) Depot Depot 1853640
  • Loading history…
DLC 1855800 DCS: UH-1H Huey Paradise Lost (1855800) Depot Depot 1855800
  • Loading history…
DLC 1882810 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for SA342 Gazelle (1882810) Depot Depot 1882810
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941330 DCS: MAD Campaign by Stone Sky (1941330) Depot Depot 1941330
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941331 DCS: AV-8B Hormuz Freedom Campaign by SorelRo (1941331) Depot Depot 1941331
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941332 DCS: F/A-18C Operation Cerberus North by Ground Pounder Sims (1941332) Depot Depot 1941332
  • Loading history…
DLC 1952280 DCS: A-10C Operation Agile Spear Campaign by Combat King Simulations (1952280) Depot Depot 1952280
  • Loading history…
DLC 1961240 DCS: F-14B Operation Sandworm Campaign by Sandman Simulations (1961240) Depot Depot 1961240
  • Loading history…
DLC 2004130 DCS: Spitfire Beware! Beware! Campaign by Reflected Sims (2004130) Depot Depot 2004130
  • Loading history…
DLC 2017210 DCS: South Atlantic (2017210) Depot Depot 2017210
  • Loading history…
DLC 2019580 DCS: MAD JF-17 Campaign by Stone Sky (2019580) Depot Depot 2019580
  • Loading history…
DLC 2057930 DCS: F/A-18C Raven One: Dominant Fury campaign by Baltic Dragon (2057930) Depot Depot 2057930
  • Loading history…
DLC 2071330 DCS: Mirage F1 (2071330) Depot Depot 2071330
  • Loading history…
DLC 2147490 DCS: MB-339 (2147490) Depot Depot 2147490
  • Loading history…
DLC 2214600 DCS: Black Shark 3 (2214600) Depot Depot 2214600
  • Loading history…
DLC 2236870 DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion II Campaign by Badger633 (2236870) Depot Depot 2236870
  • Loading history…
DLC 2281560 DCS: Mosquito V for Victory Campaign by Reflected Simulations (2281560) Depot Depot 2281560
  • Loading history…
DLC 2281600 DCS: F-14 Speed & Angels Campaign by Reflected Simulations (2281600) Depot Depot 2281600
  • Loading history…
DLC 2286850 DCS: MAD AH-64D Campaign by Stone Sky (2286850) Depot Depot 2286850
  • Loading history…
DLC 2288320 DCS: DCS: AV-8B Kerman Campaign by Ground Pounder Sim (2288320) Depot Depot 2288320
  • Loading history…
DLC 2316470 Depot 2316470
  • Loading history…
DLC 2316890 Depot 2316890
  • Loading history…
DLC 2320360 Depot 2320360
  • Loading history…
DLC 2413980 Depot 2413980
  • Loading history…
DLC 2431910 Depot 2431910
  • Loading history…
DLC 2518950 Depot 2518950
  • Loading history…
DLC 2545060 Depot 2545060
  • Loading history…
DLC 2635100 Depot 2635100
  • Loading history…
DLC 2635860 Depot 2635860
  • Loading history…
DLC 2692050 Depot 2692050
  • Loading history…
DLC 2742450 Depot 2742450
  • Loading history…
DLC 2778890 Depot 2778890
  • Loading history…
DLC 2860310 Depot 2860310
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893790 Depot 2893790
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893800 Depot 2893800
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893810 Depot 2893810
  • Loading history…
DLC 2943690 Depot 2943690
  • Loading history…
DLC 2948500 Depot 2948500
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982410 Depot 2982410
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982420 Depot 2982420
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982430 Depot 2982430
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982440 Depot 2982440
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982450 Depot 2982450
  • Loading history…
DLC 3015300 Depot 3015300
  • Loading history…
DLC 3060100 Depot 3060100
  • Loading history…
DLC 3138190 Depot 3138190
  • Loading history…
DLC 3248950 Depot 3248950
  • Loading history…
DLC 3253870 Depot 3253870
  • Loading history…
DLC 3258440 Depot 3258440
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315930 Depot 3315930
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315940 Depot 3315940
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315950 Depot 3315950
  • Loading history…
DLC 3352080 Depot 3352080
  • Loading history…
DLC 3549300 Depot 3549300
  • Loading history…
DLC 3559790 Depot 3559790
  • Loading history…
DLC 3570230 Depot 3570230
  • Loading history…
DLC 3594290 Depot 3594290
  • Loading history…
DLC 3795640 Depot 3795640
  • Loading history…
DLC 3795650 Depot 3795650
  • Loading history…
DLC 3796360 Depot 3796360
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link