Greetings, children of the night,

You’d think that furniture mere objects, silent and soulless would obey without question. But alas, even inanimate things dare to defy me. The Tiki décor in particular... such insufferable cheer. It has been dealt with. Swiftly. And cruelly.

The industrial pieces? Rebellious as ever. But fear not they now fall in line like good little slabs of misery.

🔧 Fixed:

The Tiki beer pump now functions properly. Yes, fruity death is back on the menu. 🍹

The central section of the Tiki bar no longer misbehaves. The jungle has been trimmed.

The industrial bar corner has received a stern correction and now works as intended. No more aesthetic sabotage in your rust-and-rage themed blood dens. 🛠️





🩸 We are watching, always listening to your whispers and pleas. Your feedback delightful or deranged feeds the eternal engine that is Blood Bar Tycoon. Our tiny, cursed indie team thanks you for your support. Your devotion to our unholy cause is what keeps us going.

💉 If this patch made your experience smoother than a fresh glass of Type AB+, please consider leaving a positive review on Steam it’s the best way to boost us in the algorithm and keeps the blood flowing.

Stay young, stay bloodthirsty,



Vladimir de la Ligne