As of July 24, 2025, The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily is now officially available!
A demo version featuring Act 1 is also available.
Please give it a try!
You can join the official Discord server and we have prepared a strategy guide explaining about the game.
・Discord
・Strategy guide
If you encounter any bugs or technical issues, please report them via the Full Version Feedback form.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2454960/discussions/0/598533015389424630/
We hope you enjoy The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily