 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19328708 Edited 24 July 2025 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you always for your support of The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily.

As of July 24, 2025, The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily is now officially available!





A demo version featuring Act 1 is also available.
Please give it a try!

You can join the official Discord server and we have prepared a strategy guide explaining about the game.
・Discord
・Strategy guide


If you encounter any bugs or technical issues, please report them via the Full Version Feedback form.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2454960/discussions/0/598533015389424630/

We hope you enjoy The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link