Thank you always for your support of The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily.As of July 24, 2025, The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily is now officially available!A demo version featuring Act 1 is also available.Please give it a try!You can join the official Discord server and we have prepared a strategy guide explaining about the game.If you encounter any bugs or technical issues, please report them via the Full Version Feedback form.We hope you enjoy The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily