23 July 2025 Build 19328565 Edited 23 July 2025 – 11:52:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Feature: Now you can click to domestic robot for change his action
  • Fixed: leaderboard character limits
  • Fixed: Stuck when you look a barcode and open the tablet
  • Fixed: Flickering again (Please tell me if black screen come again)
  • Fixed: Day 20 stuck when go back to dispatches without doll
  • Updated: Russian localizations

Changed files in this update

Depot 3722761
