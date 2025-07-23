- Feature: Now you can click to domestic robot for change his action
- Fixed: leaderboard character limits
- Fixed: Stuck when you look a barcode and open the tablet
- Fixed: Flickering again (Please tell me if black screen come again)
- Fixed: Day 20 stuck when go back to dispatches without doll
- Updated: Russian localizations
UPDATE 1.3.0
