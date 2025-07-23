Every Day We Debug (More)!

Fixes need fixing too (sometimes). We're hard at work at expanding saving options in Every Day We Fight. We are starting work on saving in combat but it will take some time to deliver. Expect some more updates this week.



0.7.0.16 Changelog

System Stability

Various Softlocks: Fixed issues introduced by the new manual saving and other potential softlocks.

Join the Thorns' Community!

You can find us on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter for discussions, updates, bug reports, and to share your feedback. We also have a community wiki that can help answer questions you have about the game.