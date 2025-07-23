 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19328546 Edited 23 July 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Every Day We Debug (More)!

Fixes need fixing too (sometimes). We're hard at work at expanding saving options in Every Day We Fight. We are starting work on saving in combat but it will take some time to deliver. Expect some more updates this week.


0.7.0.16 Changelog

System Stability

  • Various Softlocks: Fixed issues introduced by the new manual saving and other potential softlocks.

