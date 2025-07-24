🌍 The Kangaroo Goes Global! Now Available in English



Yes, really. Against all odds — and perhaps better judgment — The Kangaroo Conspiracy – The Game is now fully playable in English!



Why now?

Because Games Germany is hosting a Steam event showcasing homegrown oddities like ours, and somehow, someone decided that international players deserve a chance to be just as confused as German audiences were — only in English this time.



Wait... what is this game again?

It’s a retro jump’n’run adventure based on a film from 2022, which was based on a bestselling German book series about a sarcastic kangaroo and his roommate, Marc-Uwe. They suddenly find themselves in the crosshair of "The Kangaroo Conspiracy" … a crazy hoax that has evolved into a huge movement ... and apparently even turned them into the pixelated heroes of a video game!

Yes, it’s all very “meta.” Yes, that’s on purpose.



Why should I play this?

Great question! Maybe you enjoy offbeat platformers. Maybe you want to prove that German humor can, in fact, try to be funny. Or maybe you just want to press some suspiciously red buttons and unlock cryptic Steam achievements.



Whatever the reason, the game is here. In English.

You might not understand everything — but that’s part of the charm.



Thanks to the Games Germany Steam event for giving our digital marsupial another shot at global fame. Or at least, global bewilderment.



Enjoy! And don’t forget to update your tinfoil hat.

– The Dev Team