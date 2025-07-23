 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19328467
Update notes via Steam Community

New Feature: Simple Graphics Mode

  • Added a new Simple Graphics Mode in the settings menu.

  • This mode is designed for players using integrated GPUs or low-end hardware.

  • When enabled, it overrides standard graphic settings with a lightweight profile to improve performance and compatibility.

  • Ideal for laptops or low-end PCs that may encounter visual or performance issues when running the game.

To activate it, open the Settings menu from the Main Menu and toggle Simple Graphics Mode on.

