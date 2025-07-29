Overview

Two years in the making, Gotchi Guardians is leaving Alpha behind!

With this update, the game is now feature-complete—though we’ll still be squashing bugs. To celebrate this milestone, we’re proud to bring you version 1.0.0, our biggest update yet!

What’s new in 1.0.0

A brand-new map to explore

Exciting events that shake up the gameplay

Deeper, guardian-specific mechanics and challenges

Our most significant balance pass to date—gameplay feels smoother than ever

Launch of the standalone Steam version

Coming soon

Rapid fire of bug fixes based on your feedback

A new tower, a lickquidator, and a boss fight

Even more events

A new guardian with more items

…and much more!

Your support drives everything we do—there’s no shortage of ideas for fun new content!

For more details on all the changes that come with 1.0.0 you can find them here:

https://aavegotchi.notion.site/1-0-0-Release-Patch-23488105b41280e3ae94d416d97aac4f