 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 July 2025 Build 19328460 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

Two years in the making, Gotchi Guardians is leaving Alpha behind!

With this update, the game is now feature-complete—though we’ll still be squashing bugs. To celebrate this milestone, we’re proud to bring you version 1.0.0, our biggest update yet!

What’s new in 1.0.0

  • A brand-new map to explore

  • Exciting events that shake up the gameplay

  • Deeper, guardian-specific mechanics and challenges

  • Our most significant balance pass to date—gameplay feels smoother than ever

  • Launch of the standalone Steam version

Coming soon

  • Rapid fire of bug fixes based on your feedback

  • A new tower, a lickquidator, and a boss fight

  • Even more events

  • A new guardian with more items

  • …and much more!

Your support drives everything we do—there’s no shortage of ideas for fun new content!

For more details on all the changes that come with 1.0.0 you can find them here:
https://aavegotchi.notion.site/1-0-0-Release-Patch-23488105b41280e3ae94d416d97aac4f

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3818912
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link