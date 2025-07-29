Overview
Two years in the making, Gotchi Guardians is leaving Alpha behind!
With this update, the game is now feature-complete—though we’ll still be squashing bugs. To celebrate this milestone, we’re proud to bring you version 1.0.0, our biggest update yet!
What’s new in 1.0.0
A brand-new map to explore
Exciting events that shake up the gameplay
Deeper, guardian-specific mechanics and challenges
Our most significant balance pass to date—gameplay feels smoother than ever
Launch of the standalone Steam version
Coming soon
Rapid fire of bug fixes based on your feedback
A new tower, a lickquidator, and a boss fight
Even more events
A new guardian with more items
…and much more!
Your support drives everything we do—there’s no shortage of ideas for fun new content!
For more details on all the changes that come with 1.0.0 you can find them here:
https://aavegotchi.notion.site/1-0-0-Release-Patch-23488105b41280e3ae94d416d97aac4f
Changed files in this update