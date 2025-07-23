 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19328410 Edited 23 July 2025 – 11:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added British Sherman II and III
- repeated radio messages are displayed more compactly
- mortars can have different charge bags so don't have to always fire at maximum muzzle speed
- red aim line shows the weapon is being aimed beyond its range
- pressing Shift disables the automatic scroll to unit when a squad is selected

Changed files in this update

Windows Firefight Content Depot 500191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link