- added British Sherman II and III
- repeated radio messages are displayed more compactly
- mortars can have different charge bags so don't have to always fire at maximum muzzle speed
- red aim line shows the weapon is being aimed beyond its range
- pressing Shift disables the automatic scroll to unit when a squad is selected
11.3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
