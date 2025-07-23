Update 1.0.4 - New Difficulty System, Aim-Assist & Optimizations!

Howdy, gunslingers!

We're back in the saddle with another packed patch, created directly from the amazing feedback and conversations we're having with you. We want to thank every single one of you who bought the game and took the time to share your suggestions and reports. You are shaping the future of Red Pistol!

Let's see what this new dispatch from the frontier brings:

✨ New Features & Performance Improvements ✨

New Feature: Aim-Assist: By popular request, especially from our controller and Steam Deck players, we've added an aim-assist option to make thumbstick gameplay feel more precise and satisfying.

General & Steam Deck Optimization: We've rolled out a series of performance improvements to the game engine. The overall experience should be smoother, with special attention paid to ensuring even better performance on the Steam Deck.

New Cutscene Art: The final cutscene in Redwood Town now features brand new, more detailed art to enrich the narrative.

⚖️ A New Challenge: Dynamic Difficulty System ⚖️

We heard our veteran players who asked for a greater late-game challenge. To reward the most powerful builds and keep the tension high, we've implemented a new system:

Post-15 Minute Scaling: After 15 minutes in a single run, all enemies receive a 25% boost to their stats (health, damage, etc.).

Growing Threat: This bonus will progressively increase every 6 minutes, ensuring no run ever gets too easy.

Larger Hordes: The number of enemies that spawn will also increase proportionally.

Faster Zombies: The maximum speed a zombie can reach has been increased by 10%, making them a more constant threat.

🏆 A Message To Our Incredible Community 🏆

We want to give a special, massive thank you to every single one of you who has left an honest review on Steam. Thanks to you, we're getting incredibly close to our first major milestone! Every positive review fills us with pride, and every constructive one gives us a clear roadmap for the next improvements.

For us, each review is a vital sign. It tells us what you love, what needs more attention, and most importantly, it helps other players discover if Red Pistol is the right game for them.

If you've been enjoying the game and our pace of updates but haven't yet shared your thoughts, we'd love for you to consider adding your voice to the conversation. Your permanent feedback is what allows us to keep growing and investing in the game.

Thank you for everything. Keep being awesome!

- The Ace Horizon Studios Team