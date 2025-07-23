Newly added:
·The merchant in the Viking village has added the function of exchanging stones for gold coins and added a little bit of text
Change:
·Slightly adjusted the position of some text
Bug fixes:
·Fixed a bug when loading an save: if the previous version of the archive was too old, an error may occur during loading
Updated on July 23
