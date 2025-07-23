 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19328185 Edited 23 July 2025 – 11:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Newly added:
·The merchant in the Viking village has added the function of exchanging stones for gold coins and added a little bit of text

Change:
·Slightly adjusted the position of some text

Bug fixes:
·Fixed a bug when loading an save: if the previous version of the archive was too old, an error may occur during loading

Changed files in this update

Depot 3650651
  • Loading history…
