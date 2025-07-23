 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19328153 Edited 23 July 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're deploying some additional fixes as well as minor features. This is patch 0.7.1 being re-released with a fix for the resource bug, along with an additional fix for Ultradense Gauntlet.

This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 2 (Patch 0.7.0) and forward.

0.7.1.1 (v.425445)

Changes

  • Patch version now appears in the bottom-left of the main menu (in addition to the existing revision number)

  • New rarity symbols for cards that should increase the prominence of rarity

  • Swapped art between First Light and Scouring Light

Fixes

  • Possible fix for region obstruction issues in Depth 2

  • Possible fix for region obstruction issues in Depth 3

  • Fixed bug where Ultradense Gauntlet wouldn't give the right bonus to Stagger

  • Fixed bug where cards used at a location would sometimes show the wrong visual resolution when being discarded/consumed

  • Fixed bug where Solemnity would not be able to target a friendly other than self

  • Fixed bug where Decimate would only Stun if the target was already fully staggered

  • Fixed bug where Exhaust Blast required a unit to be exerted to have any effect

  • Fixed VFX behavior on Exhaust Blast

Changed files in this update

Depot 1769831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link