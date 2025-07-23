We're deploying some additional fixes as well as minor features. This is patch 0.7.1 being re-released with a fix for the resource bug, along with an additional fix for Ultradense Gauntlet.

This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 2 (Patch 0.7.0) and forward.

0.7.1.1 (v.425445)

Changes

Patch version now appears in the bottom-left of the main menu (in addition to the existing revision number)

New rarity symbols for cards that should increase the prominence of rarity

Swapped art between First Light and Scouring Light

Fixes