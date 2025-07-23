We're deploying some additional fixes as well as minor features. This is patch 0.7.1 being re-released with a fix for the resource bug, along with an additional fix for Ultradense Gauntlet.
This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 2 (Patch 0.7.0) and forward.
0.7.1.1 (v.425445)
Changes
Patch version now appears in the bottom-left of the main menu (in addition to the existing revision number)
New rarity symbols for cards that should increase the prominence of rarity
Swapped art between First Light and Scouring Light
Fixes
Possible fix for region obstruction issues in Depth 2
Possible fix for region obstruction issues in Depth 3
Fixed bug where Ultradense Gauntlet wouldn't give the right bonus to Stagger
Fixed bug where cards used at a location would sometimes show the wrong visual resolution when being discarded/consumed
Fixed bug where Solemnity would not be able to target a friendly other than self
Fixed bug where Decimate would only Stun if the target was already fully staggered
Fixed bug where Exhaust Blast required a unit to be exerted to have any effect
Fixed VFX behavior on Exhaust Blast
Changed files in this update