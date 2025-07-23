- added a graphics backup which hopefully give user message why it failed instead of just instantly crashing
- game timer changed to hours minutes seconds
Crash on Startup try to Display Error to User
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3820961
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3820962
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update