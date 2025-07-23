📢 Patch Notes – v.0.44.01
A fresh update is here! This patch focuses on improving user experience and fixing several annoying issues. Here’s what’s new:
🔄 Return to Lobby System
You can now return directly to the lobby after a match ends. No more jumping back to the main menu — just hit the button and get ready for the next round with your team!
🧑🤝🧑 Invite Menu Update
Player names in the invite menu will now be truncated with “...” if they exceed 10 characters, keeping the UI clean and readable.
🔊 Audio Mute Fixes
Several sound effects that were not muting correctly have been fixed. Your volume controls should now behave as expected.
⚙️ Unified DLSS Settings
DLSS settings are now routed through a single unified control point. This ensures better compatibility and smoother configuration.
🕊️ Bird & Jump Bug Fixes
Bugs related to bird animations and the jump mechanic have been addressed. Expect smoother behavior during gameplay.
📦 Jump Animation Added to Props
Props now respond to jump actions with proper animations, enhancing environmental interactivity.
🚀 Optimization Improvements
Performance optimizations are ongoing. Current focus is on improving the experience on High quality settings — early results look promising!
Your feedback helps us a ton!
Reach out via \[discord.gg/trianglect] and help shape the future of Triangle Cursed Town. 🎮
Thanks for playing — and good hunting!
— Triangle Cursed Town Dev Team
