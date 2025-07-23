📢 Patch Notes – v.0.44.01

A fresh update is here! This patch focuses on improving user experience and fixing several annoying issues. Here’s what’s new:



🔄 Return to Lobby System

You can now return directly to the lobby after a match ends. No more jumping back to the main menu — just hit the button and get ready for the next round with your team!

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Invite Menu Update

Player names in the invite menu will now be truncated with “...” if they exceed 10 characters, keeping the UI clean and readable.

🔊 Audio Mute Fixes

Several sound effects that were not muting correctly have been fixed. Your volume controls should now behave as expected.

⚙️ Unified DLSS Settings

DLSS settings are now routed through a single unified control point. This ensures better compatibility and smoother configuration.

🕊️ Bird & Jump Bug Fixes

Bugs related to bird animations and the jump mechanic have been addressed. Expect smoother behavior during gameplay.

📦 Jump Animation Added to Props

Props now respond to jump actions with proper animations, enhancing environmental interactivity.

🚀 Optimization Improvements

Performance optimizations are ongoing. Current focus is on improving the experience on High quality settings — early results look promising!

Your feedback helps us a ton!

Reach out via \[discord.gg/trianglect] and help shape the future of Triangle Cursed Town. 🎮

Thanks for playing — and good hunting!

— Triangle Cursed Town Dev Team