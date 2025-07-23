Make sure you download the latest Romantic Patch for this update.
Fixes:
Fixed UI display issue with Study event consumption value
Fixed text display bug related to FPS limit
Restored key objective items (e.g. recipes, keys, chisel) for older versions in case they were sold earlier
Fixed background not displaying in full screen during conversations
Fixed objective getting stuck when requiring a chisel to break the wall
Removed the exclamation mark from the Satisfaction UI once all skills have been unlocked
Fixed bug where the option to text girls (Option 3) remained locked even after reaching Affection Level 5 or 6
Added missing Chinese localization
Fixed Meiling's cooking objective where the Groceries NPC did not appear. This fix applies to new games only. If you’ve already reached this objective and the Groceries Shop doesn’t show up, please complete the main objectives first to unlock the shop. After that, you can continue with Meiling's objective.
Additional Updates:
Added sound effects to the mantra meditation shortcut
Added freemode options for romantic scenes with side girls
Updated midnight conditions for the shower room and the rooms of Yating, Meiling, and Yilin
Improved animations for certain romantic scenes
Updated food item info to correctly reflect energy and mood effects
Option added to turn off the Win/Lose UI during “Socialize” events
Improved UI flow when “Socialize” endsUpdated Settings UI and Objective UI
Updated dialogue for green and pink NPCs based on location
Added a social app tutorial before Yating’s and Meiling’s missions. This allows players to unlock the social app even if they didn’t complete the main objective that originally unlocked it.
