 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19327904 Edited 23 July 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Make sure you download the latest Romantic Patch for this update.

Fixes:

  • Fixed UI display issue with Study event consumption value

  • Fixed text display bug related to FPS limit

  • Restored key objective items (e.g. recipes, keys, chisel) for older versions in case they were sold earlier

  • Fixed background not displaying in full screen during conversations

  • Fixed objective getting stuck when requiring a chisel to break the wall

  • Removed the exclamation mark from the Satisfaction UI once all skills have been unlocked

  • Fixed bug where the option to text girls (Option 3) remained locked even after reaching Affection Level 5 or 6

  • Added missing Chinese localization

  • Fixed Meiling's cooking objective where the Groceries NPC did not appear. This fix applies to new games only. If you’ve already reached this objective and the Groceries Shop doesn’t show up, please complete the main objectives first to unlock the shop. After that, you can continue with Meiling's objective.

Additional Updates:

  • Added sound effects to the mantra meditation shortcut

  • Added freemode options for romantic scenes with side girls

  • Updated midnight conditions for the shower room and the rooms of Yating, Meiling, and Yilin

  • Improved animations for certain romantic scenes

  • Updated food item info to correctly reflect energy and mood effects

  • Option added to turn off the Win/Lose UI during “Socialize” events

  • Improved UI flow when “Socialize” endsUpdated Settings UI and Objective UI

  • Updated dialogue for green and pink NPCs based on location

  • Added a social app tutorial before Yating’s and Meiling’s missions. This allows players to unlock the social app even if they didn’t complete the main objective that originally unlocked it.

Buy now during the deepest 30% discount of the year from the Wishlist Campaign! Don’t miss out!

Join the vibrant Reborn community on Discord, connect with other players, share your ideas, and become part of our growing community. If you want to support us, please click "Follow" on Our Developer Page

Changed files in this update

Depot 3149981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link