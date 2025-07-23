 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19327566 Edited 23 July 2025 – 10:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.0.29 update content
New weapon sorting
Add detailed weapon attributes
Add some accessories and clothing
Add multilingual announcements
Add a new UI button within the farm
Strengthen the interface and add information on equipment already equipped
Increase building materials for farm shops
Attempt to fix the title display issue
3-10 resurrection point adjustment, stay away from the battlefield
The variable size item will be added to the bottom right corner if owned
Repairing some foods is not effective
Fix other known issues

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link