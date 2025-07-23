V1.0.29 update content

New weapon sorting

Add detailed weapon attributes

Add some accessories and clothing

Add multilingual announcements

Add a new UI button within the farm

Strengthen the interface and add information on equipment already equipped

Increase building materials for farm shops

Attempt to fix the title display issue

3-10 resurrection point adjustment, stay away from the battlefield

The variable size item will be added to the bottom right corner if owned

Repairing some foods is not effective

Fix other known issues