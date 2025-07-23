V1.0.29 update content
New weapon sorting
Add detailed weapon attributes
Add some accessories and clothing
Add multilingual announcements
Add a new UI button within the farm
Strengthen the interface and add information on equipment already equipped
Increase building materials for farm shops
Attempt to fix the title display issue
3-10 resurrection point adjustment, stay away from the battlefield
The variable size item will be added to the bottom right corner if owned
Repairing some foods is not effective
Fix other known issues
