New Quick sell features and better drop rates for higher level players are here!

-------------------------

\[VERSION 0.211] Inventory Convenience

* New ways of quickly selling items in bulk in the Shop

* Significantly improved drop rates and drops quality for high level players

* Visually highlighted descriptions of Items' special functionalities

* Added a hint for modding on lvl 1 Items

* Collecting a new Item makes Inventory focus on the slot it is in

* Control hints in inventory-based screens reorganized