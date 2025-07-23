 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19327438 Edited 23 July 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Quick sell features and better drop rates for higher level players are here!

-------------------------

\[VERSION 0.211] Inventory Convenience

* New ways of quickly selling items in bulk in the Shop

* Significantly improved drop rates and drops quality for high level players

* Visually highlighted descriptions of Items' special functionalities

* Added a hint for modding on lvl 1 Items

* Collecting a new Item makes Inventory focus on the slot it is in

* Control hints in inventory-based screens reorganized

