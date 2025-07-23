New Quick sell features and better drop rates for higher level players are here!
-------------------------
\[VERSION 0.211] Inventory Convenience
* New ways of quickly selling items in bulk in the Shop
* Significantly improved drop rates and drops quality for high level players
* Visually highlighted descriptions of Items' special functionalities
* Added a hint for modding on lvl 1 Items
* Collecting a new Item makes Inventory focus on the slot it is in
* Control hints in inventory-based screens reorganized
Changed files in this update