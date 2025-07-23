Fixed login issue where players that logged in successfully would still be denied by the game server and disconnected from the game.

Fixed issue where players sometimes incorrectly lost only 1 nation standing point when reported for murder instead of the intended 30-point penalty.

Added UI setting Show Shortcuts Row that hides the shortcut buttons from the bottom of the screen.

Updated outpost region volumes to be a bit larger to help prevent getting murdercounts when fighting outside the outpost during an outpost siege

Updated Rising Strike ability description

Updated Precise Strikes animation length to be slightly slower

Updated Gouge animation length to be a bit slower

Updated 2H Club abilities to be more affected by higher weapon weights

Updated Forceful Strike animation length to be a bit slower

Updated Flurry animation length to be slightly slower

Updated Hilt Strike animation length to be a bit faster

Updated 2H Sword combat abilities to be very slightly more affected by higher weapon weights

Updated Spread Shot draw time

Updated Snap Shot draw time

Updated animation recovery times on many abilities to improve fluidity, you should now be able to input actions sooner while an ability is ending.

Fixed Unreal Engine bug where Alt+Tab out of the game would cause Press+Hold actions to trigger twice after returning to the game. This caused for example the interaction circle to reset after half a second while holding the Use key (E) to interact with things. This bug affected all input keys in the game. It is unknown how many other bugs this might have caused.

Removed Pet Carry Weight buff from Regions which had it as it did not work and was also unappealing. These Regions now have different buffs instead.

Fixed the new Sarducaan weapon crafting skills being invisible in the skill list

Adjusted spawn timers on all Foraging task pickables to be much faster.

Updated one-way movement blocker volumes on all Outposts to prevent being able to boost over the walls

Fixed a few starting locations in Myrland that could cause players to get stuck after transferring from Haven.

Fixed Outpost contesting Guild Tier requirement being 1 instead of 2

Fixed the Cave Camp priest being blue despite being in the Wilderness

Fixed bug where passengers on mounts could offer rides to other players which caused multiple issues.

Fixed additional ride-sharing issue following the previous hotfix. Players could not offer rides to members from other guilds.

Fixed issue that made buying from vendors that only took specific items not give back the correct amount of items.