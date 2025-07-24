🛠️ RogueCraft – Day 1 Patch

🔥 Critical Fixes

[Critical] Fixed issue where maps would not open properly

Fixed a bug where save files from the demo version broke the game

Fixed bug where claiming items could freeze the game

Fixed issue where sounds were not saved properly

Fixed a bug with game settings not applying or saving

Fixed an issue with item stats not applying correctly

🛠️ General Bug Fixes

Fixed visual glitch for Cannon tower

Fixed icon for the Stats screen

Fixed save file size being bloated

Fixed issue where you could click items during tutorials

Fixed issue where you could click the board while popups were open

Fixed UI bug preventing removal of consumables in the Abyss shop

Fixed issue where consumables could be bought in the Abyss shop despite full inventory

Fixed text formatting in item and tower descriptions

Thank you all for playing and for the amazing launch support! We've been closely tracking your reports and quickly pushed out our first hotfix to address the most urgent issues. This patch is just the beginning — more updates are on the way! We're working on quality-of-life improvements and balance changes for the next version. If you're enjoying RogueCraft, please consider leaving a review. It really helps!