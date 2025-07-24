🛠️ RogueCraft – Day 1 PatchThank you all for playing RogueCraft and for the amazing launch support! We've been closely tracking your reports and quickly pushed out our first hotfix to address the most urgent issues. Here’s what’s included in the Day 1 Patch:
🔥 Critical Fixes
- [Critical] Fixed issue where maps would not open properly
- [Critical] Fixed a bug where save files from the demo version broke the game
- [Critical] Fixed bug where claiming items could freeze the game
- [Critical] Fixed issue where sounds were not saved properly
- [Critical] Fixed a bug with game settings not applying or saving
- [Critical] Fixed an issue with item stats not applying correctly
🛠️ General Bug Fixes
- Fixed visual glitch for Cannon tower
- Fixed icon for the Stats screen
- Fixed save file size being bloated
- Fixed issue where you could click items during tutorials
- Fixed issue where you could click the board while popups were open
- Fixed UI bug preventing removal of consumables in the Abyss shop
- Fixed issue where consumables could be bought in the Abyss shop despite full inventory
- Fixed text formatting in item and tower descriptions
This patch is just the beginning — more updates are on the way! We're working on quality-of-life improvements and balance changes for the next version. If you're enjoying RogueCraft, please consider leaving a review. It really helps!
