23 July 2025 Build 19327202 Edited 23 July 2025 – 10:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Made it so that you can now remove unattachable inventory items using the hold-close-to-belt system also.

Added a new feature where by the player can now hitch lifts by holding onto some of the larger fishes dorsal fins also :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2155351
