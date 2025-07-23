“The end is nigh… and horny!”

Brace yourself, Commander—our latest patch is throbbing with new content, WIP madness, and juicy world expansion! Let’s break it down:

🛠 New World Additions

🌉 Bridge the Gap : A brand-new Bridge Prop with proper collision—finally, you can cross with confidence (and style).

🌊 Wet & Wild : Added Dynamic Water Props that adapt to terrain—watch your step, it’s getting moist out there.

🪨 Hard Additions: Fresh Rock and Cave Props to spice up your exploration. You never know what’s lurking in the dark…

🗺 Main Map Expansion

The apocalypse just got bigger! Explore new zones, hidden paths, and more opportunities to get down and dirty (or just… downed).

🚪 Portal Shenanigans

🌌 The End Game Portal has arrived! What lies beyond? Something climactic, no doubt…

💫 Boss Portals have been moved—hunt them down and prepare for an unforgettable climax .

⚔️ Temporarily removed Boss Quest while we give it a few performance-enhancing upgrades.

👑 Boss Battle Upgrades

🔞 Added a " Defeated by Sex? " check to boss battles. Don't lose your head—or anything else important.

💪 Introduced the mighty King Ogre Boss Fight —he’s mean, green, and extremely obscene.

🏟 Boss Arena facelift: Now with more polish, peril, and potential partners.

💺 Sexy Props & Creatures

🔧 Added a Sex Bench Prop that triggers animations. Who needs a throne when you have this seat of power?

👽 A new Alien Monster has landed—complete with WIP animation data .

💦 The steamy Alien x Wyn Bench Animation is now in progress. It’s weird. It’s hot. It’s... very much a work-in-progress.

🐛 Bugfixes & Tweaks

🧒 Fixed players starting at Level 10—no more early-game power fantasies. Back to earning it the hard way.

Thanks for surviving (and thriving) with us in the apocalypse. Stay naughty, stay alert, and stay tuned for more Lewdageddon content!