Adjustments:

· Added some tips for the Cold Heart quest.

· Adjusted some tips for the Golden Heart quest.

· Added tips for an event in the Hatchling Grove Cave.



Fixes:

· Fixed an issue where the Golden Heart quest may not be obtained.

· Fixed an issue where teammates may leave the team when sparring with Zaru.

· Fixed an error where the Emerald Dragon in the Rudbeckia Grove would appear on the map too early.

· Fixed an error where the Deathrattle Ring could be obtained infinitely from Lacrimosa.

· Fixed an issue with the actual location of a character in the Round Table War quest.

· Fixed an interaction error in the Wrathful Blossom quest.

· Fixed some path errors in Rederhair Mansion.