Adjustments:
· Added some tips for the Cold Heart quest.
· Adjusted some tips for the Golden Heart quest.
· Added tips for an event in the Hatchling Grove Cave.
Fixes:
· Fixed an issue where the Golden Heart quest may not be obtained.
· Fixed an issue where teammates may leave the team when sparring with Zaru.
· Fixed an error where the Emerald Dragon in the Rudbeckia Grove would appear on the map too early.
· Fixed an error where the Deathrattle Ring could be obtained infinitely from Lacrimosa.
· Fixed an issue with the actual location of a character in the Round Table War quest.
· Fixed an interaction error in the Wrathful Blossom quest.
· Fixed some path errors in Rederhair Mansion.
July 23, 1.01e Patch Notes
