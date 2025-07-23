Version update on 2025.7.23

1. Death in the wild - First kill

2. The abnormal equipment has been adjusted downwards, with the upper limit of abnormal layers set at 99

3. Great Axe Ultimate Skill 100 + 0.8 * Gold Coins -> 80 + 0.6 * Gold Coins

4. In the Thunder Magic realm, HP regeneration increased from 3% to 2%, and the leech affix increased from 20% to 15%

5. Movement Speed White Card 2->1.2 Magic-Breaking Spear 18%->24%

6. Ice anomaly: 3% -> 2%

7. Add suppression white cards, and change the suppression cards in the draft to regular cards

8. Increase the damage of the "Gathered Strength" attack by a small amount, and increase the attack power of the affix card

9. New treasure chest added to the mall

10 . The drop mechanism for wilderness equipment has been adjusted. Wild monsters now drop +1 gold coin, while elite monsters now drop -10 gold coins