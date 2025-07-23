 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19326942 Edited 23 July 2025 – 09:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Station Commanders!

Version 0.1.2.6 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!


Changes:

  • New Multi-Select tool: Select up to 50 buildings and make changes to all of them at the same time or create a blueprint from them
  • New Blueprints tool: Create a template from multiple buildings to easily duplicate them around your station
  • Added Multiple Hotbars: Have up to 5 active hotbars and cycle between them using ALT+Mouse-Wheel
  • Added a Calculator (Accessed via the toolbar or with the "U" hotkey)
  • Added Spanish Language
  • Set the max input items Shipyards will take from linked modules
  • Added a Multiplayer Text Chat system (Press ENTER to text chat while in a MP game)
  • Added a "Travel through wormhole" button to the Wormhole Terminus to teleport to the other side of a selected wormhole
  • Can now rotate a building when replacing a current building with it using MMB
  • Railgun Ammo uses more resources to manufacture
  • Can now drag sliders in the Settings menu
  • Can no longer assign both primary and alternate key bindings to the same input
  • Reduced "Ship Reactor Failing" warnings: now will not appear until at a lower level and not in a Fuel Bay being fuelled
  • Fuel Bays now show stored fuel in hovered popup menu
  • Can now replace a connector on the top level of a station with a vertical connector
  • Increased Max Send Rate on Mk 2 Wormholes and Mk 3 Storage and Freighter Docks to bring them up to the speed of the Mk 3 Miner (with upgrades)
  • Player Drone will no longer fly towards the cursor if it is over a UI element
  • When using SORT, items will be placed into slots with filters first
  • The Servitor Bot Station can no longer be damaged


Fixes:

  • Factories use less power when set to a lower Max Efficiency level
  • Can no longer transfer items to/from freighters when they are far away from your Drone
  • Client can no longer pause a multiplayer game
  • Fixed a bug with Mk 2 Wormhole & Mk 3 Freighter Dock not having correct starting name (Alpha/Beta/etc)
  • Fixed a bug when swapping zones using the bottom-right toolbar can cause a black screen
  • Linking a Tug-Source-Module (e.g. Fuel Bay) now shows "too far" correctly whether you are linking to another module or a free space


Please Note: Polish and Vietnamese translations for this update are not currently complete - these will be coming very soon!

