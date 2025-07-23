Attention Station Commanders!
Version 0.1.2.6 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!
Changes:
- New Multi-Select tool: Select up to 50 buildings and make changes to all of them at the same time or create a blueprint from them
- New Blueprints tool: Create a template from multiple buildings to easily duplicate them around your station
- Added Multiple Hotbars: Have up to 5 active hotbars and cycle between them using ALT+Mouse-Wheel
- Added a Calculator (Accessed via the toolbar or with the "U" hotkey)
- Added Spanish Language
- Set the max input items Shipyards will take from linked modules
- Added a Multiplayer Text Chat system (Press ENTER to text chat while in a MP game)
- Added a "Travel through wormhole" button to the Wormhole Terminus to teleport to the other side of a selected wormhole
- Can now rotate a building when replacing a current building with it using MMB
- Railgun Ammo uses more resources to manufacture
- Can now drag sliders in the Settings menu
- Can no longer assign both primary and alternate key bindings to the same input
- Reduced "Ship Reactor Failing" warnings: now will not appear until at a lower level and not in a Fuel Bay being fuelled
- Fuel Bays now show stored fuel in hovered popup menu
- Can now replace a connector on the top level of a station with a vertical connector
- Increased Max Send Rate on Mk 2 Wormholes and Mk 3 Storage and Freighter Docks to bring them up to the speed of the Mk 3 Miner (with upgrades)
- Player Drone will no longer fly towards the cursor if it is over a UI element
- When using SORT, items will be placed into slots with filters first
- The Servitor Bot Station can no longer be damaged
Fixes:
- Factories use less power when set to a lower Max Efficiency level
- Can no longer transfer items to/from freighters when they are far away from your Drone
- Client can no longer pause a multiplayer game
- Fixed a bug with Mk 2 Wormhole & Mk 3 Freighter Dock not having correct starting name (Alpha/Beta/etc)
- Fixed a bug when swapping zones using the bottom-right toolbar can cause a black screen
- Linking a Tug-Source-Module (e.g. Fuel Bay) now shows "too far" correctly whether you are linking to another module or a free space
Please Note: Polish and Vietnamese translations for this update are not currently complete - these will be coming very soon!
