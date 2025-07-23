Dear County Magistrates, here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.3.7:

1. Stats Added success/failure counters for each delivery order

2. Added visual preview of active commercial clusters when placing connectable buildings during pre-build

3. Fixed the policy of Shoddy Goods production boost malfunction

4. Removed Rotten Goods entry from Annual Ledger

5. Fixed inconsistent display of building buffs between models and UI panels

6. Fixed attack value miscalculation caused by Aggressive Seal

7. Fixed legacy save files not auto-updating building parameters after patch

8. Fixed residential units in old saves not syncing with new parameters post-update

9. Corrected mineral output values in Public Opinion system

10. Slightly adjusted tourist attraction values from building buffs

11. Increased Opera Stageperformance income

12. Saloon worker capacity increased → significantly boosted revenue

13. Optimized million+ value display in warehouse UI (auto font scaling)

14. Fixed rare edge cases where terrain tiles failed to update\



15. ptimized performance drops when mass-placing cobblestone roads in pre-build mode\



16. Fixed legacy saves not auto-syncing commercial cluster visualization for pre-built structures\



17. Prevented resource consumption presets from resetting after loading saves\



18. Adjusted unlock prerequisites for maritime structures

We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!