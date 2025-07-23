In the DARKEST DAYS, Trust No One!

Hello Survivors.

This is the DARKEST DAYS.

To provide a more stable gaming experience, version 0.21.3 of DARKEST DAYS has been released.

We kindly ask all Survivors to update to the latest version.

* Due to delays in the iOS review process, the update will be released first for PC and AOS (Android).

** Once the iOS build is ready, we will post a separate notice information its release.

Please check below for more details.

■ Release Schedule

- At approximately 09:40 UTC on 7/23 (Wed)

■ Update Details

- Optimized issues causing unexpected and abnormal game termination

Thank you.

DARKEST DAYS Team